As usual, the e-commerce giant has published the monthly schedule regarding the news that will land on its streaming platform Amazon Prime Video along the month of July. Let’s go take a look.

After the return of Celebrity Hunted, Man Hunt in June, as far as TV series and original shows are concerned we will find the second season of El Cid, the television series starring Jaime Lorente set in medieval Spain that tells the deeds of the leader and knight Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar in the transposition of one of the most famous characters in the history of the country.

Also Making The Cut, the series about the fashion industry, returns with the second season with two episodes a week. However, an interesting addition is represented by Them, a new Prime Video exclusive: it’s about a horror anthology miniseries starring a black family who move to a white-only neighborhood in North Carolina, in a historical period known as “The Great Migration”.

A title that attracts the attention of manga and anime fans is certainly Demon Slayer: The Mugen Train, arriving on July 13th. The feature film based on the series of the same name it turned out to be record at the American box office despite the restrictions due to the pandemic and the R rating.

Here is the list of movies and TV series that will be available on Amazon Prime Video along the month of July:

The War of Tomorrow – Amazon Original (July 2)

Blackout Love – Amazon Original (July 9)

Demon Slayer: The Mugen Train – Amazon Exclusive (July 13)

El Cid – season two, Amazon Original (July 15)

Making The Cut – season two, Amazon Original (July 16)

Boss Level – Amazon Exclusive (July 19)

Jolt – Amazon Original (July 23)

Them – Amazon Original (July 23)

Gunpowder Milkshake – Amazon Exclusive (July 28)

And it does not end here, because among the further news communicated by Amazon we have the confirmation of the release date of Nine Perfect Strangers, tv series with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, which will arrive on August 20. Among the other productions that will be released in the coming months we have Cruel Summer (available from 6 August) and the confirmation of the cast of The Devil’s Hour, British thriller starring Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi.

Together with the latest releases and news on Disney +, we can say that this is what we are experiencing a summer hit by streaming, among all the interesting contents offered by the platforms.