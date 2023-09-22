FIn the future, Amazon customers will have to pay extra for ad-free streaming offers. In order to be able to offer even more content for Prime members and to further increase these investments over a long period of time, films and series on Amazon Prime Video will contain limited advertising from the beginning of 2024, the US company announced on Friday. But they want to show less advertising than private TV channels and other streaming providers do in ongoing programming. The changes would initially be rolled out in key markets such as the US, UK, Germany and Canada.

However, Prime customers could also use the offer without advertising in the future for a surcharge. In the USA, additional fees of $2.99 ​​per month are planned. The regular Prime membership costs $14.99 per month. The amount of the surcharges in the other states would be published at a later date. In Germany, 8.99 euros are currently due.

By displaying advertising, the company is following the example of rivals such as Netflix and Disney. The industry is suffering from weakening demand as consumers reduce their spending due to the gloomy economic outlook and high inflation.

The Prime Video streaming service is part of a subscription with which users can also order goods from Amazon, for example, and then there are no delivery costs. In addition, Amazon also offers a free streaming service (Amazon Freevee) that is financed by advertising.