BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The Internet retailer Amazon is working on a documentary about the German soccer record champions FC Bayern Munich for its Prime Video service. “This is the first time that Bayern Munich let cameras in,” said Prime Video managing director Christoph Schneider in a video press conference on Tuesday: “We have been shooting for a long time.” The documentary should be broadcast in the fall. There were similar offers on Prime Video with “Inside Borussia Dortmund” and “Inside SG Flensburg-Handewitt”.

“It is a perfect moment to do this documentary,” said Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, referring to the corona pandemic: “We are very interested in keeping our fans close.” That is guaranteed by “the documentation”. There is “also an interest that we present the club as it is”.

The documentation should be “as authentic as possible,” said Bayern board member Oliver Kahn. This also means that the camera is there, “even if things are not going so well”. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer referred to the previous recordings of the in-house FCB TV team: “We players know that from the past, we are constantly accompanied.” / Mrs / DP / mis