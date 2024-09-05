Amazon is offering its Prime members over 20 games throughout September, which can be scooped up at no additional cost.

These games include a number of Lord of the Rings-themed entries, as well as Shadow of the Tomb Raider, GreedFall: Gold Edition and Kerbal Space Program.

Meanwhile, if you were one of the admittedly few people who went to see the Borderlands movie last month and thought a trip to Pandora looked up your street, Amazon also has a selection of Borderlands games on the way.

7 Ways Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the Deadliest Lara Yet. Watch on YouTube

Here’s everything Amazon Prime members will be able to claim over the coming weeks.

Available now:

Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition (GOG code)

Lego The Lord of the Rings (GOG code)

Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)

GreedFall: Gold Edition (GOG code)

Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Minabo – A Walk through Life (Amazon Games App)

Eternights (Epic Games Store)

Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)

12th September:

Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)

9 Years of Shadows (GOG code)

Moonlighter (GOG code)

Golfie (Amazon Games App)

Cursed to Golf (GOG code)

Hell Pie (GOG code)

Showgunners (GOG code)

Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)

19th September:

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG code)

The Falconeer (GOG code)

Lego The Hobbit (GOG code)

I Love Finding Cats & Pups – Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Kerbal Space Program (GOG code)

26th September:

Mystery Case Files: Black Crown – Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Ghost Song (GOG code)

Ynglet (Amazon Games App)

Black Desert (Pearl Abyss Code)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams (Amazon Games App)

You can find more information about Amazon’s September game offerings here. Have you taken anything your fancy?



Image credit: Amazon

While admitting there were some issues, we were quite taken with GreedFall on its initial release.

“GreedFall has more than its fair share of faults, and its curious mix of the sweet and the sour is far from a roleplaying revelation. But the elements that matter have been imbued with such love and care – so much so that I quickly forgave this ambitious RPG its shortcomings,” reads Eurogamer’s GreedFall review from 2019.

We were less enamored with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, however. “This Tomb Raider may have motivation and purpose and a vague semblance of an emotional arc but it all rings hollow, particularly when elsewhere there’s repetition and an overall lack of new ideas,” reads our Shadow of the Tomb Raider review. “This Lara has forgotten herself and forgotten the joy and the thrill.”