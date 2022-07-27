Amazon announced on Tuesday (26.Jul.2022) that it will increase the prices of its service streaming in several European countries. As justification, the North American company indicated the “increase in inflation and operating costs”, in addition to the expansion of the film and series catalog. New values ​​will take effect from September 15th.

The biggest increase will be applied to customers in the French market. The annual subscription will jump 43%, from 49 euros to 69.90 euros.

In Portugal, the increase in the annual plan will be 39%, from 36 euros to 49.90 euros. In Germany and the United Kingdom the adjustment is slightly lower, by 30% (from 69 euros to 89.90 euros) and 20% (from 79 pounds to 95 pounds), respectively.

The rises in Europe follow what was done in the US in February. In its first adjustment since 2018, the company raised the annual subscription fee for Americans from $119 to $139, up 17%.

Amazon Prime isn’t the only streaming service to raise prices. Earlier this month, Disney raised the value of ESPN+. Earlier, in early 2022, Netflix also readjusted its prices in some markets.

RESULTS

Amazon is expected to release Q2 2022 results on Thursday (July 28).

In the previous January-March period, Amazon posted its 1st quarterly net loss since 2015. The company lost $3.8 billion, or $7.56 per share, compared to a profit of $8. 1 billion in the same period last year.

The result reflected a widespread impact from the effects of high inflation, the Ukraine war and supply chain disruption.

The rise in online shopping sales also lost the traction seen in the last 2 years, with March recording the 1st drop in e-commerce sales compared to the previous year.