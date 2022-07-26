Amazon has announced a price increase for its Prime service subscription across Europe: starting September 15, the price of the monthly Prime subscription will increase from € 3.99 to € 4.99 per month and the price of the subscription Prime annual will increase from € 36.00 to € 49.90 per year. The new rate will apply to renewals starting September 15, 2022 inclusive. And if in Italy this increase of 38 percent has already alerted Codacons, which has decided to contact the company directly asking for an urgent meeting, also in the rest of Europe the service for fast deliveries and all other Prime services (including Prime Video) is on the rise. From the same date, in fact, it will go from € 49.99 to € 69.90 per year in France (an increase of 43 percent), from € 69 to € 89.90 in Germany, while Spain will suffer an identical increase. to ours. And in the non-EU area it goes from £ 79 to £ 95 in the United Kingdom, that is the beauty of 112.30 euros at the current exchange rate. To justify the new prices, which Codacons considers disproportionate to inflation, Amazon cites in the press release the increase in operating costs, as well as faster deliveries and more streaming content, starting with the new TV series of the Lord of the Rings airing from September on the Prime Video platform. “We have enabled and enhanced grocery delivery with Amazon Fresh, and we have added more and more quality digital entertainment, such as TV series, movies, music, games and books. In particular, Prime Video has expanded the collection of Amazon series and movies. Originals and has activated access to live sports, such as the UEFA Champions League “, reads the note from the Italian branch of the company.