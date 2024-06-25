Amazon Prime Gaming is giving members the chance to scoop up 15 games at no additional cost, as it gears up for the company’s deal event known as Prime Day.

Amazon Prime members will be able to claim the following games as part of this run up:

Deceive Inc

Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart

The Invisible Hand

Forager

Card Shark

Heaven Dust 2

Soulstice

Wall World

Hitman Absolution

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Call of Juarez

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Samurai Bringer



Deceive Inc (Epic Games Store), Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart (Legacy Games Code), The Invisible Hand (Amazon Games App) and Call of Juarez (GOG code) can all be claimed now.

Forager (GOG Code), Card Shark (Epic Games Store), Heaven Dust 2 (Amazon Games App) and Soulstice (Epic Games Store) will become available on 27th June.

Then, on 3rd Julyusers will be able to add Wall World (Amazon Games App), Hitman Absolution (GOG Code) and Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood (GOG Code) to their collection.

Rounding out this batch of games, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Epic Games Store), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords (Amazon Games App), Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (Epic Games Store) and Samurai Bringer (Amazon Games App) will be available to claim on 11th July.

The above games are in addition to the service’s monthly games. For Junethese include The Lullaby of Life, Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005), Weird West Definitive Edition, Genesis Noir, Everdream Valley, MythForce, Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread and Projection: First Light.

Prime Gaming is available for Amazon Prime subscribers, offering free PC games each month and more.

Has anything from this batch of games caught your eye?