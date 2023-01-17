Amazon Prime Lite it could appear in our areas in a while, despite the start of field tests; well yes: the service was, at least currently, excluded from Italy. But what is it about? In a nutshell, we are talking about a low-cost subscription Amazon Prime, more suitable for the pockets of different users. In fact, its cost would be around €33.00 approximately, very similar to the amount that the registered person paid when the subscription service arrived on the platform many years ago.

Unfortunately, costs are increasing and Amazon has also had to adapt; currently the subscription has seen an increase up to €49.99 about and we always talk about an annual figure with different services within it. Let’s talk about one fast delivery in less than 24 hours, often, and a streaming with exclusive video e Twitch Gaming for those who want to enjoy some extra video games for free.

Furthermore, if you are a Twitch user and follow some streamers assiduously, you will be able to have the necessary free support monthly that you can donate. Without taking into account Amazon Prime MusicAudible and ebook includedin addition to the possibility of being able to pay your purchases in installments at zero interest.

Amazon Prime Lite: where do the tests take place?

Currently the Lite service it is only available in India And beta testing he has now left for a few hours; within the country, the subscription costs 999 Rupees a year, practically Approximately €11.00. Always speaking of the Lite one, while the complete service with all the contents indicated in the previous paragraph has a slightly higher cost: 1,499 Rupees, practically Approximately €17.00 per year.

The Prime Lite subscription will allow you to receive the purchased products within 48 hours and to be able to access Prime Video as usual, but Movies and TV series in Full HD cannot be viewed, in addition to the advertising introduced more within the various streams. Unfortunately we don’t know if this new low-cost season ticket will ever arrive in Italy or even if it will actually be definitively made official.