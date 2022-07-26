Companies that have rental or membership services usually increase their prices gradually, this has been seen with streaming companies such as Netflix or even in telephony. And just this Tuesday morning, many people from Europe (specifically Spain) have been notified with the considerable increase in the payment of amazon Prime.

The company has informed its subscribers that as of September 15 will make said increase, going from 3.99 euros per month at 4.99 and, with the annual plan, it will increase from €36 to €49.90. A somewhat significant change that should not affect so much, since it is basically an increase of one euro per month in any of the cases.

The justification behind this action by the insurance company Jeff Bezos is inflation, clarifying that it is an issue that gets out of hand, thus implying an intervention that will have to do with regional issues. It is worth mentioning that even if the renewal is already fixed (monthly), the same thing will happen, although the annual one will be different.

This is what mail says, detail by detail:

As of September 15, 2022, the price of the monthly Prime subscription will increase from €3.99 to €4.99/month and the price of the annual Prime subscription will increase from €36.00 to €49.90 /year. The new price, according to the plan you have subscribed, will apply to renewals that take place after September 15, 2022. You can check your next renewal date, modify your plan or cancel your subscription at any time by visiting your account. We are making this change based on and in accordance with Section 5 of the Amazon Prime Terms and Conditions. The reasons for this change are due to the general and material increase in spending levels due to the increase in inflation that affects the specific costs of the Prime service in Spain and are due to external circumstances that do not depend on Amazon. We continue to strive to improve the Amazon Prime service for our customers.

For now there is no talk of any kind of increase in North or Latin America. So on this side of the world, no one has to worry.

Via: LoveMoney