Amazon Prime is officially increasing in price in Italyas announced in via official by the company, which confirmed the additional cost that concerns both monthly and annual subscriptions, which even if doubled compared to the initial € 24 remain in any case quite convenient compared to the former. We are now talking about € 49.90 instead of 36 € for Amazon Prime subscriptions annual and of € 4.99 instead of € 3.99 for those monthly.

We are dealing with yet another increase which in this specific case also concerns our country, which certainly does not please subscribers, who nevertheless have time until September 15th to renew your subscriptions by taking advantage of current costs and saving money.

It should be noted that Amazon’s platform is gradually improving, with Music And Prime who have implementations to their catalog by the day, with unmissable original series such as The Boys which alone are worth the price of the ticket.

For the moment, albeit difficult to wait for news in this sensethere are no confirmed bonuses for subscribers, and consequently it seems that the increased cost will not bring specific benefits other than those that are already guaranteed by the E-Commerce giant in the Prime package.