Amazon Prime Gaming is offering four free titles throughout the month of January, including Atari Mania and Endling – Extinction is Forever.

The first of these titles is available from today, 4th January, with the rest then released periodically throughout the month.

From today, Prime subscribers will be able to get their hands on the BAFTA award-winning and “eco-conscious adventure” Endling – Extinction is Forever. In this game, players take on the role of a mother fox, as she tries to make her way in the world with her cubs. She is the last mother fox on Earth (pictured in header image above).

On 11th January, beekeeping sim game Apico will become available to scoop up. Aspiring apiarists will need to “breed, collect and conserve” bees in this lush world, with the promise of laid-back game play.

The latter half of the month will see the arrival of Atari Mania and Yars: Recharged. Atari Mania will be available on 18th January, and Yars: Recharged will arrive the following week on 25th January.



Image credit: Whitethorn Games

Image credit: Atari Screenshots from Apico (L) and Atari Mania (R).

As well as the above, the follow titles are also available now as part of Amazon Luna's Prime Gaming offer:

Control Ultimate Edition

Kitaria Fables

Wonderboy: The Dragon Trap

Young Souls

Fortnite

Lego Fortnite

Rocket Racing

Fortnite Festival

trackmania

Prime Gaming is available for Amazon Prime subscribers, offering free PC games each month and more.

Has anything from this month's batch of games caught your eye?