Amazon Prime Games has unveiled new free games for subscribers to the upcoming service June 2023. These are thirteen different titles, which you can see below in order of release:

sengoku 2 [Amazon Games App] – 1st of June

Mutation Nation [Amazon Games App] – 1st of June

Soccer Brawl [Amazon Games App] – June 8

Over Top [Amazon Games App] – June 8

The Super Spy [Amazon Games App] – June 15

Top Hunters [Amazon Games App] – June 15

SteamWorld Dig 2 [Amazon Games App] – June 15

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App] – June 22

Autonauts [Amazon Games App] – June 22

Revive [Amazon Games App] – June 22

Roguebooks [Amazon Games App] – June 29

Once Upon a Jester [Amazon Games App] – June 29

Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf [Legacy Games Code] – June 29

As you can see, twelve games will be available through the Amazon Games Appwith the sole exception of Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf which will be accessible through Legacy Games.

However, we remind you that these games will only be available from next week. For now, you will have the opportunity to claim the May 2023 games, the list of which is surprisingly growing soon.