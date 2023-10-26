Subscribers to Amazon Prime will be able to get new free games included in the subscription to November 2023 . Through the Prime Gaming Hub it will be possible to claim the following games starting from the respective unlock days:

Details on games included with Amazon Prime in November 2023

Amazon Prime games in November 2023

November 2023 will see the start of Rage 2, the famous first-person shooter from Avalanche Studios and Id Software published in 2019. It is a direct sequel to the 2011 chapter and offers shootings, vehicle driving sections complete with combat, lots of violence and a land post-apocalyptic.

Another name of great importance is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, scheduled for November 16, 2023. It is a classic role-playing game set in the Galaxy Far, Far Away, one of BioWare’s most beloved titles and one of the best games of the Lucasfilm saga.

We also advise you not to ignore Behind the Frame: The most beautiful landscape, a relaxing game with graphics that will remind most of the style of Studio Ghibli.