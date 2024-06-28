Through the pages of the official blog of Prime Gamingthe service included in Amazon Prime that offers various benefits to players, more have been revealed 6 free games arriving at Julyin addition to the 15 revealed a few days ago, and when it will be possible to redeem them to add them to your digital library.
New titles include the highly acclaimed Maneaterthe action RPG that puts us in the shoes of a ravenous shark seeking revenge, and Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, the improved version of the first chapter of one of the most famous and loved RPG series ever. They will be made available in two installments of three games each, scheduled for on July 18th and 25th.
Prime Gaming’s new free games for July
Without further ado, let’s see the full list of Prime Gaming’s 6 newly announced July games:
July 18th
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition – Amazon Games App
- Maneater – Epic Games Store
- Youtubers Life 2 – Amazon Games App
July 25th
- Cat Quest 2 – GOG
- Midnight Fight Express – GOG
- Masterplay Tycoon – Amazon Games App
As mentioned at the beginning, the games above are in addition to the 15 free games revealed a few days ago when Amazon Prime Gaming was announced for July 16 and 17. Of these, eight are already available, so if you haven’t already done so, we suggest you grab them while you can.
In this regard, we remind you that you can redeem Prime Gaming free games at this link. Once logged in, you just have to click on “Redeem” to obtain a code to enter in the specified digital store (such as Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store) or to redeem via the Amazon Games app for PC, that you find at this address.
