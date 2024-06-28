Through the pages of the official blog of Prime Gamingthe service included in Amazon Prime that offers various benefits to players, more have been revealed 6 free games arriving at Julyin addition to the 15 revealed a few days ago, and when it will be possible to redeem them to add them to your digital library.

New titles include the highly acclaimed Maneaterthe action RPG that puts us in the shoes of a ravenous shark seeking revenge, and Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, the improved version of the first chapter of one of the most famous and loved RPG series ever. They will be made available in two installments of three games each, scheduled for on July 18th and 25th.