Amazon has decided to give away more 3 free games inside Prime Gaming in July for Prime Day and also include a notable novelty like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but they will only be available for a limited period of time.

So these are the three games that can be downloaded for free starting from from July 16th with this new initiative from Amazon Prime Gaming:

All three titles in question will be available starting at 9:00 on July 16, 2024, but it should be noted that they will remain available for 48 hours onlythat is, they will be removed at the same time on July 18, so we must hurry.