Amazon has decided to give away more 3 free games inside Prime Gaming in July for Prime Day and also include a notable novelty like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but they will only be available for a limited period of time.
So these are the three games that can be downloaded for free starting from from July 16th with this new initiative from Amazon Prime Gaming:
All three titles in question will be available starting at 9:00 on July 16, 2024, but it should be noted that they will remain available for 48 hours onlythat is, they will be removed at the same time on July 18, so we must hurry.
Three very interesting games indeed
These are three very interesting titles, which enrich an already very rich lineup for Prime Gaming subscribers (service included in Amazon Prime) in July. In fact, we remember the 15 free games available between June and July and the other 6 revealed more recently, among which we find Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Maneater, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX.
They don’t need much introduction, being all very well known, but let’s remember that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the new third-person action game based on the famous DC Comics license and structured as a live service that stimulates multiplayer action within a Metropolis that is under threat from a Justice League turned evil due to the influence of Brainiac.
Chivalry 2 It is an action game based on the use of melee weapons that places us in furious multiplayer medieval battles to be experienced in first person, including clashes with melee weapons, clubs, various tools, wars to the death and sieges.
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration is the complete version of the second chapter of the latest trilogy by Crystal Dynamics on the adventures of Lara Croft, which takes us to the discovery of the fabulous disappeared city of Kitež, long sought also by the protagonist’s father, with some expansions included.
