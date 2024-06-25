With the announcement of Amazon Prime Day, which will take place on July 16 and 17, Amazon Prime Gaming he also announced others 15 free games which can be freely downloaded by Amazon Prime members between June and July 2024as we see below.
Some of these are available as of today as a surprise, while others will arrive in the coming weeks between now and the beginning of July, with a considerable amount of games added to this round, even compared to the standard of the service.
The titles in question can be downloaded from various stores such as GOG, Epic Games Store and Amazon Games App and are dedicated to all members of Amazon Prime, i.e. the subscription that includes the various advantages of the online store and membership and Prime Video , as well as all the extras such as Twitch and Prime Gaming games.
The list of 15 free games with Amazon Prime Gaming
So let’s see what it’s all about, with the list of Amazon Prime Gaming games scheduled between June and July.
Below are the titles with the availability date:
- Deceive Inc. (Epic Games Store) – June 25
- Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart (Legacy Games Code) – June 25
- The Invisible Hand (Amazon Games App) – June 25
- Call of Juarez (GOG) – June 25
- Forager (GOG Code) – June 27
- Card Shark (Epic Games Store) – June 27
- Heaven Dust 2 (Amazon Games App) – June 27
- Soulstice (Epic Games Store) – June 27
- Wall World (Amazon Games App) – July 3
- Hitman Absolution (GOG) – July 3
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood (GOG) – July 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Epic Game Store) – July 11
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords (Amazon Games App) – July 11
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (Epic Games Store) – July 11
- Samurai Bringer (Amazon Games App) – July 11
In short, it is a truly rich list, with titles of notable interest such as the adventure based on cards and political intrigue Card Shark, the fascinating souls-like action Soulstice, the scrolling fighting game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, but also true classics like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II and Call of Juarez.
With some of these already available today, we also remind you of the free Amazon Prime Gaming games for June already announced and available previously.
