With the announcement of Amazon Prime Day, which will take place on July 16 and 17, Amazon Prime Gaming he also announced others 15 free games which can be freely downloaded by Amazon Prime members between June and July 2024as we see below.

Some of these are available as of today as a surprise, while others will arrive in the coming weeks between now and the beginning of July, with a considerable amount of games added to this round, even compared to the standard of the service.

The titles in question can be downloaded from various stores such as GOG, Epic Games Store and Amazon Games App and are dedicated to all members of Amazon Prime, i.e. the subscription that includes the various advantages of the online store and membership and Prime Video , as well as all the extras such as Twitch and Prime Gaming games.