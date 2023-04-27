have been revealed free games Of Amazon Prime Gaming Of May 2023 that subscribers will be able to download and add to their collection. In total we are talking about 15 games, which will be made available in installments over the course of the next month. Here is the complete list with dates:

May 4th

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Super Sidekicks

Samurai Shodown IV

May 11th

Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition

Lake

Robo Army

Last Resort

May 18th

Kardboard Kings

The Almost Gone

3 Count Bout

AlphaMission 2

May 25th

Lila’s Sky Ark

Agatha Knife

King of the Monsters 2

Kizuna Encounter

Star Wars Day is celebrated on May 4th and therefore for the occasion subscribers will be able to redeem Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, a spaceship fighting title in which we will play as Luke Skywalker. An excellent game to combine with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, of which you can read our review. This is not the only classic among Prime Gaming’s May 2023 free games. In fact, we also find Planescape Torment’s Enhanced Edition and Samurai Shodown IV.

We remind you that the games given to Prime Gaming subscribers will be yours forever, even after you have terminated your subscription. To redeem them, simply visit the platform’s official website a this address, log in with your Amazon credentials and click the “Redeem” button next to each free content. In addition to the games listed above, various bonuses are also available for numerous affiliated titles.

What do you think about the free games with Prime Gaming for the month of May 2023? Let us know in the comments.