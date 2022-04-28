If you are an Amazon Prime Gaming subscriber, you can finally find out what the free games are for May 2022. And this month’s lineup includes six new games, which you can redeem from May 1stthere are a few days left.

So in a handful of days you can get your hands on the free games of May 2022 available with Amazon Prime Gaming, which like reported from the official website I am:

Dead Space 2

The Curse of Monkey Island

Out of Line

Mail Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries

Cat Quest

Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King

Dead Space 2 is the sequel to the title that is undergoing a remake operation, and is a survival horror that, if you love the genre, it is good to recover. It is set three years after the events of the original title, and is set in the space station near Saturn, where the terrifying Necromorphs are located. If you likedark atmosphere, tough fighting the right and a story that doesn’t let go could be a good way to pass the time.

The Curse of Monkey Island is the third installment of the point and click adventure, and with the new iteration in development, this is a great way to catch up on that series. Yes also because it is considered one of the best point and click ever released in gaming history.

Cat Quest is a very interesting RPG. As you can guess from the name, it will be interpreted as a cat that is in a quest set in a super-colorful world and with an artistic style not to be underestimated. In addition, the gameplay is fun and the level of customization is high.

Out of Line is a puzzle game with platforming mechanics. It has a truly amazing graphic look. Then we have Mall Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries is a 3D platformer with a cartoon style. Last but not least, there is Shattered – Tale Of the Forgotten King is a three-dimensional action role-playing game set in a world as mysterious as it is dangerous.