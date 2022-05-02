Available to all subscribers i free games from Amazon Prime Gaming from May 2022. It is a heterogeneous selection of titles, ranging from horror adventure to graphic adventure. To redeem them you just need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime. Let’s read the full list:

Dead Space 2

The Curse of Monkey Island

Cat Quest

Out of Line

Mall Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries

Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King

Dead Space 2 is the sequel to one of the most acclaimed horror games ever. By redeeming it you will get a code to download it from EA Play, the proprietary client of Electronic Arts. The other games are all installable by Amazon Games, Amazon’s proprietary client.

Dead Space 2 free with Amazon Prime Gaming

The most relevant is certainly The Curse of Monkey Islandthe third installment of the hugely popular series of graphic adventures, a sequel to which has just recently been announced, Return to Monkey Island.

Also interesting are Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King, a fairly popular fantasy action RPG on Steam, and Cat Quest, an open world RPG starring cats.

It is right to specify that we are talking about free games because it is a extra which is given to Amazon Prime subscribers, the most common form of accessing the service. You can redeem them from This Pagewhere you can also find other free content for various live service games.