Amazon has revealed the free games of March 2024 for Prime subscribers. Amazon Prime Gaming will allow you to claim eight different games, over the course of the month.
Precisely we can obtain:
- Fallout 2 – March 7
- Scarf – March 7
- Mystery Case Files: Moths to a Flame – March 14
- Invincible Presents: Atom Eve – March 14
- Pearls of Atlantis: The Cove – March 21
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop – March 28
- Through the Darkest of Times – March 28
- Bridge to Another World: Secrets of the Nutcracker – March 28
There are certainly among the most famous names Fallout 2an old classic that can now be experienced by many, and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, an adventure based on the Invincible animated series
Amazon Luna, March additions
Furthermore, from March 1st, games will be added to the cloud catalog of Prime Gaming by Amazon Luna (which we remind you is also available in Italy):
- Drift CE
- Rescue Party Live
- Trepang2
- Chicken Assassin Reloaded
- Fortnite
- LEGO Fortnite
- Rocket Racing
- Fortnite Festival
- Trackmania
To all this will be added, as always, a series of free in-game items for popular games, which can be claimed via the Amazon Prime Gaming application.
Finally, we remind you of the February games.
