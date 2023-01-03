THE free games of the platform Amazon Prime Gaming for the month of January 2023 also include The Evil Within 2, second chapter of the survival horror series created by Tango Gameworks, the development team founded by Shinji Mikami. Here’s the list:

The Evil Within 2

Breathedge

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Beat Cop

Chicken Police – Paint It RED!

Far away 2

A few days after the ten free games of December 27, 2022, Amazon Prime Gaming therefore renews the list of gifts and does so by inserting several titles worthy of interest. In addition to The Evil Within 2, there are in fact the funny and original Lawn Mowing Simulator and the adventure Chicken Police.

In the Lawn Mowing Simulator review we praised this peculiar gardener simulator, decidedly well done and rich in content, although subject to a pinch of repetitiveness.

In the Breathedge review, however, we were faced with a surprising, politically incorrect adventure that looks a bit like a Subnautica set in space and boasts very well done exploration mechanics.