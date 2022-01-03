With the arrival of the new year Amazon Prime Gaming has just announced the list of free games that will be available in January 2022, for all subscribers to the service. The titles will be redeemable starting next January 4th, so as to start the new year on the right foot, in the name of gaming.

While the recent leak anticipated free games for PlayStation Plus, Amazon Prime Gaming presents its personal list of games, which includes some very interesting titles. The 5 games will be redeemable starting from Saturday 1st January, so as to start the new year in the best possible way.

The first of Amazon Prime Gaming’s free games for January 2022 is Abandon Ship, a real-time strategy game in which you’ll have to face an enemy ship in the open sea, with all the problems and difficulties you can expect during a storm. But the fighting doesn’t stop with other ships, you will also have to face sea monsters that will try to make you sink, all in real time.

To always stay on the water theme, In Other Waters will allow you to explore an alien underwater world, in a totally different way than usual since you will be interpreting an artificial intelligence. In fact, it will be your task to help the researcher Ellery Vas in her discovery of this new world, with which you will not be able to interact directly.

Initially released only in VR mode, Paper Beast: Folded Edition it is suitable for any type of screen and will allow you to venture into the most unexplored places on the internet, where life has come to be created. It will be up to you to decide how to make it evolve, how to create new creatures and a whole new world.

Considered by many to be the spiritual sequel of Theme Hospital, Two Point Hospital it is one of the most particular management systems in circulation, in which you will have to manage a hospital, including rare diseases, accidents and much more. Featuring the same irony as the famous title released in 1997, this new game will test your patience and your ability to manage a work environment.

Released in September 2017, WRC 7, also known as WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, is a rally racing simulator, which had rather mixed reviews at the time of its release. Not considered by many to measure up to other titles, it still stands out in re-proposing the experience of racing in extreme situations, characterized by decisions made at the last second.