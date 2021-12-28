There has certainly been no shortage of advances in recent months, especially when it comes to gifts. After spoiling the series of gifts from the Epic Games Store, on which Prey stood out on Christmas day, here are the first advances on the titles as a gift from Amazon Prime Gaming next month, January 2022.

This first tranche of titles, five in all, foreshadows a very varied choice even if still incomplete. Among these we can include the adventures Abandon Ship And In other Waters, the particular video game created by Eric Chahi, Paper Beast: Folded Edition, one of the best management in circulation, Two Point Hospital and finally WRC 7, the racing game Kylotonn even if a few years on the back ─ this year WRC 10 is in fact released.

These first five games will be redeemable starting in January 1, 2022, even if they are missing, at least four titles, one of which, Electronic Arts.

Source: preisjaeger.at