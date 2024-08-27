Specifically, we are talking about LEGO Lord of the Rings And Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor which you can redeem via a code for the GOG store. In addition there is Middle-earth: Shadow of War which is now available to subscribers via the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Gaming is offering three video games inspired by the franchise starting today, which all Prime members can redeem at no additional cost.

How to redeem new Prime Gaming gifts

As for LEGO The Lord of the Rings and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, to redeem them you just need to reach this linklog in with your Amazon account and get the promo code. Once done, all you have to do is open the GOG client and redeem the games using the codes you got earlier.

A fight in LEGO Lord of the Rings

Instead, in the case of Middle-earth: Shadow of War you just need to reach the dedicated Amazon Luna page. this address and click “play” to start the title immediately, without having to redeem any code or download any files.

We also remind you that in August Prime Gaming is offering many free games, including Deus Ex, Baldur’s Gate and Tomb Raider.