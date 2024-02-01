Amazon Prime Gaming announced what the free games for subscribers, data to February 2023 . This is a month with a particular focus on the classics, considering the presence of Fallout and four remakes of past classics, including Tempest 4000 developed by Jeff Minter. Let's find out what the games are:

Lots of classics

Tempest 4000 is a very fast title

Fallout is the first chapter of the famous post-atomic saga currently in the hands of Bethesda, then to Microsoft. It is a classic role-playing game of excellent workmanship, still very playable today and absolutely worth trying.

The three titles labeled “Recharged” are the modern remakes of three classics by Atari, modernized but still with an arcade setting. The same can be said of Tempest 4000, but in this case Jeff Minter's hand stands out to embellish everything.

If you're interested, go on Prime Gaming and in the meantime redeem the other available games.

As the official FAQ says: “Prime Gaming offers full games, a monthly secondary Twitch channel (if available), and more. Included with an Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost.”