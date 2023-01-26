Amazon Prime Gaming revealed what are the free games february 2023, included in the Prime membership. The full list of titles for next month is as follows:

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition from February 2nd

Onsen Masters from February 2nd

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield from February 9th

Divine Knockout from February 9th

One Hand Clapping from February 16th

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad from February 16th

Space Crew: Legendary Edition from February 23rd

Tunches from February 23rd

Space Warlord Organ Trading Sim from February 23rd

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition takes us to the land of Morrowind with all the contents of the Bloodmoon and Tribunal expansions to find the source of the great evil that afflicts the region. Players can “develop their characters and explore strange locations in this classic single-player open-world RPG epic.”

In Onsen master, players manage hot springs and create a variety of remedies for the problems of customers on Izajima Island. It will remind many of the setting of Spirited Away.

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield instead, it’s a side-scrolling 3D runner set in a futuristic Detroit. It’s a sort of endless runner with a dynamic storyline, in which you can run, jump and do stunts.

Divine Knockouts is a 3D brawler game in which we control a series of gods from various mythologies. It has already been given away via the Epic Games Store and previously via PS Plus.

One Hand Clapping is a “2D vocal platformer” in which we solve puzzles by singing or humming into the microphone: our voice transforms the world around us.

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad is an old-fashioned 16-bit arcade action game in which we manage an anti-terrorist team that goes against the organization STING!, basically a sort of GI Joe with vampires.

Space Crew: Legendary Edition is a simulation and survival strategy game in which we recruit a crew, customize our ship and explore the galaxy to defend the Earth against an extraterrestrial threat.

Tunches is a hand-drawn action game in which we can control one of five characters to fight against waves of enemies and restore peace to the Amazon forest.

Space Warlord Organ Trading SimFinally, it’s a trading simulation game in which we have to deal with organs, following a dark but funny plot created by the main writer of Hypnospace Outlaw and An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs!!

Finally, we also remind you of the games arriving on Xbox Game Pass.