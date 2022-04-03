Available i free games Of Amazon Prime Gaming Of April 2022, redeemable by all Amazon Prime subscribers. Among these certainly stands out The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, but there are also other interesting ones. Let’s read the full list:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Nanotal – Typing Chronicles

House of 10000 Doors: Family Secrets

Monkey Island 2: Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

Galaxy of Pen & Paper

Guild of Ascension

We talk about free games because, basically, they are an extra that is given to Amazon Prime subscribers, the most common form of accessing the service. You can redeem them from This Pagewhere you can also find other free content for various live service games, and play them through the application Amazon Gamesor on the client indicated by the single game.

As already mentioned, the title of the month it is definitely The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, in the Game of the Year version that includes the two official expansions plus all the DLCs, which, although old, still represents an excellent adventure for all lovers of role-playing games. Of ours, however, we prefer Monkey Island 2: Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge, the latest version of one of the most beautiful point and click adventures ever.