Amazon has confirmed in these hours the next batch of “free” titles that will be offered to all members of Prime Gaming. As many of you know Prime Gaming, included in a subscription Amazon Primeoffers members new PC titles to keep and exclusive game content every month.

Amazon has announced that free games for August 2022 will be StarCraft: Remastered, Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, ScourgeBringer And Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises.

The six titles will be available to Prime Gaming members starting August 1st. The free Prime Gaming titles for July, which can be obtained through the end of the month, are Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, Fishing: North Atlantic, and Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark.

Amazon Prime Gaming will also offer free game content in August for titles like Pokémon Go, Fall Guys, Roblox, League of Legends, and Two Point Hospital.

