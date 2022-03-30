Amazon Prime Gaming has always had a strong lineup of free games, and the one in April 2022 will also be. In fact, from April 1, Amazon Prime subscribers will receive eight games for free. Which ones are they?

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

Nanotal – Typing Chronicles

Guild of Ascension

Galaxy of Pen and Paper

House of 1.000 Doors: Family Secrets

Obviously one of the most anticipated titles is Oblivion, considered by many to be one of the best fantasy role-playing games ever created. In case you haven’t played the title, it’s the right time to recover a piece of videogame history. The title was first released on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC. Amazon will give the Game of the Year Deluxe versionso there will be all the content released after launch, including the two expansions: Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles.

But with Amazon Prime Gaming in April 2022, among the free games we also see a great classic: Monkey Island 2which is not new to the company, as there are a ton of LucasArts made titles available on the platform, especially since last summer.

If you do not have an active subscription and you have never had it, know that you can have the first 30 days for free. After this trial period, the payment of 3.99 euros per month or 36 euros per year. Obviously these are not the only advantages of the subscription, because you can get a lot of cosmetics or skins for various games, such as League of Legends or Apex Legends, but also Rainbow Six Siege or the new Extraction.

Also, know that to get all the benefits you will also need to have a Twitch account and link it. Which also gives you access to a free subscription to one of your favorite streaming channels.