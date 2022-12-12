On the occasion of the Christmas holidays Amazon Prime Gaming will give a gift to all subscribers: from December 27, 2022 to January 3, 2023 they will be available 10 free gamesincluding Dishonored 2 and several SNK titles, including SNK 40th Anniversary Collection.

Here is the complete list of Amazon Prime Gaming’s free PC games for December 27 – January 3:

Dishonored 2

Metal slug

Metal Slug X

Metal Slug 3

Real Bout Fatal Fury

The King of Fighters 2003

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Twinkle Star Sprites

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

Amazon Prime subscribers will also be able to take advantage of some free bundles for King titles, including Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga and Candy Crush. You can read all the details at this address.

We also remind you that there is still time to redeem the free Amazon Prime Gaming games for the month of December 2022, which include among others Quake and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.