The offers for the Prime Day They are still present for users who have an active membership, and something that cannot be missed are televisions of all kinds, whether from LGgoing by Sony and even with the brand’s own ones Amazon which are becoming much more popular. So here we show you the products that are most worth buying, so you can start playing your consoles in the highest possible resolution with some savings in between.

Hisense 70″ UHD Smart LED TV Screen

Enjoy a next-level visual and auditory experience with our 4K UHD TV, which offers four times the resolution of Full HD TVs. Immerse yourself in your favourite series, the latest releases or your favourite games with spectacular image quality. Dolby Vision HDR technology, inspired by cinema, provides incredible brightness, with contrasts 40 times brighter and blacks 10 times darker than standard images. In addition, DTS Virtual X allows you to enjoy immersive audio without the need for additional speakers, bringing bass sounds directly to the centre of the action, ideal for enjoying consoles.

Amazon Fire TV Series 4 55” Smart TV



Enjoy extraordinary entertainment in 4K with vibrant 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. Scenes come to life with clarity and vibrant color beyond Full HD 1080p. The Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you search for apps, movies, and TV shows, plus check the weather and sports scores. Access over 200,000 movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Max, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and more. All your entertainment, in one place—live and free TV, video games, and streaming music.

LG UHD AI ThinQ 55″ Display

Experience true-to-life picture quality and vivid colors with LG UHD 4K with HDR10 Pro, delivering optimized brightness levels and remarkable detail. Its α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 automatically analyzes and optimizes the picture and sound, elevating content to spectacular 4K clarity. The webOS 23 operating system provides greater accessibility and convenience, offering personalized recommendations from My Profile and special notifications. With FILMMAKER MODE, enjoy movies with the original colors and settings just as they were created.

Sony Kit BRAVIA 3 Screen 65” 4K HDR Google TV

Enjoy all your favorite shows and movies in one place with the Sony BRAVIA 3 KitExperience true-to-life colours with Triluminos Pro and exceptional audio quality with the X-Balanced Speaker, designed to deliver crystal-clear sound on a slim TV. The dual-speaker setup delivers front-facing surround sound, while the Bass Reflex Speaker delivers impactful bass without losing detail or clarity – ideal for TV shows and music.

LG OLED EVO 55 Inch 4K Smart TV Screen

Discover the 42-inch LG OLED C4 with its ultra-slim design that enhances any room. Equipped with the powerful α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7, it offers the most advanced artificial intelligence in image and sound. Enjoy the new webOS ReProgram operating system with guaranteed updates for 5 years (until webOS 2028) and ThinQ AI, its voice assistant with true artificial intelligence for an exceptional user experience.

Author’s Note: It’s a shame I had to buy a TV recently and I couldn’t find any deals as good as those on Prime Day. No way.