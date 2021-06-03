We’ve had a tough enough time finding any PS5 stock, so the idea of ​​any Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals seems incredibly unlikely. Yet, while it’s true that we may not see any console or bundle deals this year, there is ample opportunity for discounts on PS5 games and accessories.

We’ve dropped some of our PS5 Prime Day predictions below. You can also find more of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on our dedicated hub page once the sale gets underway proper on 21st June or follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for regular updates across both days.

Prime Day PS5 game deals We’re using the current PlayStation Days of Play sale as a barometer for what Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals we might expect to see. Of course, there’s no guarantee that any of these will be repeated, but they do offer a solid starting point. The PS5 games reduced in that sale include Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Outside of Miles Morales, these games were not blessed with particularly large discounts, but they were definitely brought down to more reasonable prices. A repeat of all these seems unlikely, but they could be joined by Returnal – if we’re lucky. Moving away from first-party releases, we’ve already seen some great offers on other PS5 games. Ubisoft, in particular, has not shied away from reducing PS5 games in line with their last-gen counterparts. We’ve seen Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for £ 30, Watch Dogs Legion for £ 25 and Immortals Fenyx Rising for £ 20 at Amazon. All excellent prices. And we’ve still yet to mention the likes of Hitman 3, Resident Evil Village, Marvel’s Avengers, Control, Outriders and Judgment. These all feel like ones to keep an eye on when the Prime Day PS5 deals are released. Aside from those, there could be some reductions across the range of PS4 games that have been given PS5 patches. A number of these – including God of War, Days Gone and Ghost of Tsushima – are likely candidates for inclusion in the sale.

Prime Day PS5 accessory deals Deals on PS5 accessories could be an interesting one. We’ve seen in previous Amazon Prime Day sales that controllers tend to get a small reduction. It’s often been a good opportunity to replace an aging Dualshock or grab yourself one in a snazzy new color. Perhaps something similar could be introduced with the PS5 Dualsense Controller – or one of its two new colors? It’s a hefty and advanced bit of new tech so a big discount this early seems unlikely. A small reduction could be possible, or a bundle with a PS5 game that allows you to get both for less than buying separately.