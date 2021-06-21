Amazon’s Prime Day has arrived and runs through June 22nd, so it’s time to take a look at the best deals on PC peripherals and components. As usual, Amazon is far from the only retailer expected to take part in the self-imposed festivities, with many of its competitors also launching their own (completely coincidental) summer sales.

Here at Digital Foundry, we’ll be focusing our attention on the wonderful world of PC gaming, specifically the components and peripherals that will let you take your game to the next level – as soon as you can get the hang of headshots, anyway. In this article, you’ll find our picks for monitors, storage, headsets, mice, keyboards, graphics cards and much more.

Prime Day sales are for Prime users only, but you can sign up for a free trial at the checkout if desired. You can also get a further £ 7 off when you do an Amazon Top Up of £ 50 to save even more. Sweet.

We’ve also included links to our round-up pages, where we have a fuller list of recommendations with more detailed information. Right, let’s jump in!

DF’s Amazon Prime Day 2021 PC peripheral deals



Let’s begin with peripherals, the vehicle of PC gaming. This means basically anything that sits on your desk rather than in your computer, including monitors, keyboards, mice, gamepads, headsets and mouse pads. Peripherals tend to see bigger gaps between their regular and sale prices, so expect plenty of respectable deals this time around. Take a look!

Prime Day monitor deals The hottest monitors at the moment are all based around the same 1ms Nano IPS panel from LG, found in the LG 27GL850 and 27GL83A highlighted below in bold. Other highlights (bolded) include the Asus Tuf Gaming AQ27AQ, a great 1440p 165Hz screen that supports G-Sync and Black Frame Insertion simultaneously for improved motion handling and Samsung’s range of Odyssey monitors. The G7 and G9 are particularly good, offering 240Hz QLED screens at a range of sizes and resolutions with excellent HDR reproduction, from DisplayHDR 600 to DisplayHDR 1000 – the same levels as the best HDR TVs! UK deals US deals Want more info on which monitor to choose? Check out our best gaming monitors article!

Headsets are another common sale item during Prime Day, as many manufacturers are already preparing their 2021 models to debut a few months later. That makes this a great time to pick up a headset at a considerable discount, which likely has 95 per cent of the features of the next-gen model at 50 per cent of the price. Our favorite headsets are from the likes of SteelSeries and Sennheiser, but we'll be sure to include the best deals on any other models we've tested personally or otherwise know to be good! UK deals US deals Our favorite gaming headsets are rounded up right here.

There's been a surprising amount of innovation in gaming mice recently, as ultra-light models have come into vogue and manufacturers are really focusing on elements like safe shapes, high-end sensors and flexible 'shoelace' cables. We're hoping for sales from the likes of Logitech and SteelSeries, but there are plenty of other great mouse makers in the game that should be taking part in Amazon's shopping event (or another retailer's counter-programming) too. UK deals US deals If none of these mice are quite doing it for you, why not look at our top gaming mouse recommendations? We also have a separate round-up for ultra-trendy ultra-light mice too.

Membrane or mechanical, a great keyboard makes typing fun and can even help out in your favorite games. We normally see quite deep discounts on keyboards, particularly expensive mechanicals, with the likes of Razer and Corsair sitting at the top of our 'most wanted' list. UK deals US deals Finding the right keyboard for you can take time, so do have a look at our gaming keyboard and mechanical keyboard recommendations here for more inspiration!

Prime Day gamepad and miscellaneous peripheral deals Grab yourself the perfect companion for PC and next-gen Xbox gaming right here. Some genres just play better with a controller, after all. UK deals US deals We’ve tested a fair few gamepads over the last couple of years, so check out more recommendations right here.

DF’s Amazon Prime Day 2021 PC component deals

OK, let’s switch gears here to the real nuts and bolts of the operation: the internal components that make your PC tick, from spinning disk hard drives and SSDs to graphics cards, processors and RAM. We don’t normally see massive price swings on components as we do peripherals, but there are still plenty of deals to be had!

Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals SSDs and hard drives, whether internal drives or portable units, are some of the most commonly discounted and best selling items whenever Amazon does a big sale. That’s because most drives work across a wide range of desktop PCs, and as something of a commodity prices can be discounted pretty heavily. That makes this a great time to get more storage at a bargain, including handy external drives for console game storage and super-fast internal NVMe SSDs for desktop PCs and laptops. UK deals NVMe SSD deals SATA SSD deals Portable SSD deals Portable HDD deals US deals NVMe SSD deals SATA SSD deals Portable SSD deals Portable HDD deals Our favorite SSDs for gaming article has more recommendations if you need them, including some drives that don’t often go on sale but still offer great value for money.

Prime Day graphics card (GPU) deals Given the massive silicon shortage and price inflation of graphics cards, we don’t expect to see any deals this year, but we live in hope … None yet …

Prime Day processor (CPU) deals There have been quite a few new processors released in the last year, with Ryzen’s 5000 series finally becoming purchaseable at RRP, and Intel releasing their 11th-gen chips. If you’re planning a new build, then picking up a CPU for cheap can let you spend more money elsewhere – like opting for a higher tier of graphics card or faster memory. UK deals None yet … US deals

Prime Day motherboard deals Looking for a new motherboard? Right now, we recommend AMD’s B550 and X570 platforms, or Intel’s Z590 boards, all of which support PCIe 4.0 for faster SSDs and graphics cards which is a good future-proofing measure. None yet …