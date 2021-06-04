As another year rolls around the hunt for an Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal is upon us once again. Previously, there have been some excellent – but very limited – lightning deals. But how will our quest for a bargain fare in 2021?

It could be tough, considering that the Nintendo Switch is still suffering from the same stock shortages that have made it hard to buy a console over the last year or so. The situation has improved dramatically since 2020, but with the Switch still selling well the odds of a truly drastic discount seem low.

Nevertheless, this could all change if the rumors Nintendo Switch Pro (or whatever it actually ends up being named) is announced in the coming days. The more powerful version of the console could encourage a price cut on the current model.

The timing may fit just right for a big blowout Switch bargain during Amazon’s Prime Day sales event. Either that or we could see a killer Nintendo Switch Black Friday offer later this year.

For now, though, you’ll be able to find every Prime Day Switch deal we spot once the sale starts on 21st June. You can also join us on our massive Amazon Prime Day deals hub page for other consoles and even more tech. Meanwhile, you can follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for any other bargains from Prime Day and other rival sales.

Prime Day Switch console deals Last year the best Switch Prime Day bundle included a console and a copy of Ring Fit Adventure for £ 314.99. Meanwhile, additional stock of the limited edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch bundle was available throughout the sale in the US. While both were fine, here’s hoping we get a better Prime Day Switch deal in 2021.

Prime Day Switch games deals UK deals hunters got the rough end of the stick last year when it comes to Prime Day Switch game deals. The selection was lackluster, to say the least, with discounts on mid-tier Ubisoft games and a whole load of shovelware as the main offers. Prime Day was much more exciting for those in the US, who were lucky enough to see discounts on many top first-party Switch games such as Breath of the Wild, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Super mario party. Fingers crossed that these sorts of offers are available in more regions in 2021.