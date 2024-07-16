Amazon Prime Day: The Global Shopping Celebration and the E-Commerce Giant’s Strategies

Today, millions of consumers around the world are gearing up for Amazon Prime Day, one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year. But what makes this day so special and why is it so crucial for Amazon? Let’s find out together.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event dedicated exclusively to Amazon Prime members.which offers a wide range of deals and discounts on products of all kinds, from electronics to fashion, from home to kitchen. First introduced in 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary, this day of promotions has grown to become one of the most important dates for global e-commerce. Initially conceived to stimulate sales and increase the number of Amazon Prime subscriptions, Prime Day is now an event that involves millions of users and represents a milestone in Amazon’s marketing and sales strategies.

For Amazon, Prime Day is much more than just a day of discounts. It is a strategic opportunity to achieve several key business objectives. First, the event serves to increase the number of Amazon Prime memberships, which offers not only free shipping but also access to Prime Video, Prime Music and other exclusive services. Currently, Subscription revenues are around 7.5% of Amazon’s turnover, equal to approximately $10,722 million in Q1 2024. In the first quarter of 2016 the figure was equal to “only” 1,300 million, highlighting a significant growth with a CAGR in 8 years of approximately 30%.