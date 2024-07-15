We are very close to the start of Prime Day, but it seems that Amazon wants to get ahead of it in a certain way, and that is why discounts are already being offered on the page, especially with the company’s own devices such as the Echo Dots, Alexas, TV Stick and other gadgets. Right here we will let you know the best offers so that you don’t miss them under any excuse.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024 model), smart alarm clock with vibrating sound

The new Echo Spotis the stylish smart alarm clock with Alexa and vibrating sound that helps you wake up, relax, and more. This customizable smart clock lets you check the time, weather, and song titles at a glance, plus control smart home devices. Personalize the display with your favorite clock background and fun colors for a unique experience.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote



Fire TV Stick is a 50% more powerful device than the Basic Edition, offering fast streaming in Full HD and includes an Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. This remote lets you search and play shows with your voice, plus it has preset buttons for quick access to your favorite apps and to control the power and volume of your TV and sound bar. Access hundreds of channels, Alexa Skills, and apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ and Amazon Music.

Amazon Fire TV Series Omni QLED 55″ Smart TV in 4K UHD



The 4K quantum dot display (QLED) of the Fire TV makes movies, TV shows, and live sporting events more vibrant, sharp, and lifelike with Advanced HDR that uses Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive to deliver deep, true-to-life colors and supports HDR10 and HLG. Plus, Fire TV Ambient Wallpaper turns your TV screen into a stylish, decorative backdrop that’s clear and bright, so you can experience your favorite games in the highest quality possible.

Fire TV Cube: Voice-controlled streaming device with Alexa



Discover the fastest streaming player, with an octa-core processor to launch apps instantly. Control your voice-enabled TV and soundbar from anywhere in the room with built-in microphones and speakers with Alexa access. Finally, access entertainment with Alexa-enabled content. Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Disney+, VIX and more. You can also listen to millions of songs.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar



Amplify your sound with the sound bar Amazon Fire TV, that enhances your TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue and deeper bass in a compact design. Enjoy a three-dimensional surround sound experience with DTS Virtual and more auditory detail with Dolby Audio. Only 61 cm long and 6.4 cm high, it fits on most consoles and TV stands. Plus, you can stream audio from your phone or tablet with Bluetooth to fill the room with your favorite music.

Remember that the Amazon Prime Day It hasn’t even started yet, so we invite you to check the site regularly, as we will bring you more recommendations.

Via: Amazon

Author’s note: It will be a good time to buy many things from the Amazon ecosystem, not only the devices but also the basics like chargers, plugs, and so on.