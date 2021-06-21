You can save more than half its price today if you buy this Logitech kit that also includes the pedals.

With the releases on the horizon for Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 and Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series X | S, you may have wanted to build your own riding kit at home. If that is your case, you will be happy to know that Amazon sells today an interesting racing wheel and pedal kit at half price, either in its edition for PC, PS5, PS4 and PS3 baptized as Logitech G29, or in its version compatible with Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One in addition to PC called Logitech G920.

Logitech G29 sells for exactly 188.99 euros And it has a usual store cost of 399.99 euros: a saving of 211 euros. For its part, Logitech G920 is priced at 189.05 euros compared to the 399.00 PVP: a discount of 209.95 euros.

Now, what is interesting about the steering wheel and pedals? This is how Logitech sells it: “with an impeccable design for offer the perfect driving experience, Driving Force by Logitech G takes the latest racing games to the highest level. If you have not driven your supercar with a steering wheel, you never enjoyed the race simulation “, we can read through the website of the manufacturer of peripherals.

Logitech G29 Driving Force steering wheel (PlayStation)

Logitech G920 Driving Force steering wheel (Xbox)

As such, users can expect an accurate driving experience with this product, but also a hand-stitched leather steering wheel likely to last in their playsets for a long time, thanks to a designed with steel bearings on the flywheel shaft and stainless steel pedals and shifters.

