E.t is once again a holiday for all bargain hunters: starting Tuesday, Amazon invites you to “Prime Day”, the consumption highlight of the year in the online retailer’s calendar. And because all major holidays last at least two days, the “Prime Day” campaign also runs for 48 hours. Until Wednesday (October 14th), percent signs line the homepage. Critics doubt that every offer is actually as attractively priced as the retail giant suggests. But in the end this is not decisive: the main thing is that the customers are convinced of it.

More and more customers seem to be. The market research company E-Marketer assumes that Amazon will be able to report new record deals this year. An increase in sales of 43 percent compared to the previous year is expected. In light of these numbers, the Verdi union is demanding greater employee involvement in the running business.

As is usually the case on days with many orders, she has called for a two-day warning strike in the Amazon logistics centers. The union expects a total of around 1,100 employees to take part. “We expect the company management to finally get the billions in income to those who generate them at considerable health risk,” says department head Silke Zimmer.

Almost $ 10 billion in sales in two days

According to an Amazon spokesman, however, the strikes will not have any impact on business. If Amazon lives up to the market researchers’ forecasts, Prime Day revenues this year would add up to $ 9.91 billion over the two days. In 2019 it was 6.93 billion dollars, in 2016 it was only 1.5 billion dollars. More than 60 percent of the proceeds come from the virtual wallets of American customers. “This year’s Prime Day will be unlike any other since it debuted five years ago,” said e-marketer analyst Andrew Lipsman. The buying event usually takes place in mid-July. This year – postponed due to the corona pandemic – it is practically the beginning of the Christmas business.

Lipsman rates the growth of the “Prime” members as one of the greatest success factors for this year’s “Prime Day”. A corresponding membership in Amazon’s customer loyalty program is the ticket for the cheap tour – without it, participation is not possible. Market researchers expect the number of members to rise by almost 15 percent this year. This is extremely bad news for the rest of the trade. “An Amazon Prime member is practically lost for the rest of the trade,” says Gerrit Heinemann, online retailer from the Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences.

A glance at America shows that, where Internet trade is around three years ahead of the local market. And that underscores the importance that its customer loyalty program has for Amazon. Heinemann sees Prime Day for Amazon primarily as a vehicle for selling new Prime memberships that will benefit the platform group in the long term. In terms of additional sales, the campaign is not necessary for Amazon; it would rather anticipate sales that buyers would otherwise make on “Black Friday” or “Cyber ​​Monday”. These are the two days around the American Thanksgiving weekend at the end of November, which Amazon has also introduced in this country as special sales days.

“Some important brands” are missing

However, the online giant still benefits from additional sales on Prime Day, since the focus on the two days is traditionally mainly on expensive electronic items and Amazon can thus push its tablets, e-readers and intelligent speakers onto the market, which the company itself manufactures.