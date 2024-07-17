Amazon Prime Day deals don’t stop. With a series of discounts available, this time we share with you the best discounts on cell phones. In this way, You finally have the opportunity to change the model you have right now, and get something with more power.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 128GB Black Cell Phone – Available for $8,999 pesos.

This is one of the best Android phones you can get right now. Memory is a big factor for all users, and the device is capable of offering you everything you need for your day-to-day life.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE Graphite Cell Phone 8GB RAM 128GB – Available at $7,863 pesos.

Similar to the previous model, this Samsung phone offers you everything you need and more. Fortunately, the discount this time makes this offer much more attractive.

HUAWEI Pura 70 Smartphone, 12+256GB – Available at $12,349 pesos.

A high-end Android phone always comes with a high price tag, but this discount for all HUAWEI users is one of the reasons why Amazon’s Prime Day deals are the perfect time to buy things at a discount.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE Purple Cell Phone 8GB RAM 128GB – Available for $8,489 pesos.

Offering plenty of RAM and storage, it’s clear that Samsung is one of the best companies for all Android phone users, and with this offer you can join that group.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (512 GB) – Available at $19,799 pesos.

Despite not being the current model, the iPhone 13 is still a top-notch device for all Apple fans. In addition to this, the memory offers a solution to the storage problems that some have with this company.

Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) – Available at $17,909 pesos.

Apple’s latest model is one of the best cell phones on the market right now. While memory may be an issue for some, this discount makes this offer much more attractive.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro MAX 128 GB Space Black – Available at $14,914 pesos.

This is a mid-point between the two models. The memory is not as large, but it has a great processor, and the price is a bit more accessible for those who want to own a current model of Apple’s device.

UGREEN Nexode 65W USB C GAN Charger with 3 Ports – Available at $599 pesos.

There’s no denying that we all need a charger with multiple inputs right now. Not only cell phones benefit from this, but other electronic devices, such as headphones, and even the Switch.

UGREEN Qi2-Certified MagSafe Wireless Charger 25W 3-in-1 – Available at $2,029 pesos.

Do you want to get rid of your cables? Then you need this wireless charger for cell phones, which is positioned as one of the best offers in this market, especially for those who find the official prices a bit high.

UGREEN Car Cell Phone Holder – Available for $232 pesos.

Lastly, every driver needs a cell phone holder. Whether you use it as a hands-free device, or to navigate using Waze, this is something you simply can’t do without.

Author’s Note:

It’s always difficult to switch phones, not only because of the attachment many have to their devices, but also because of the high prices required to get a new device. Fortunately, these offers are all that users need to make the move.

