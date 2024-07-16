With Prime Day of Amazon already in operation, all users of this service can enjoy a series of unmissable discounts, but that’s not all. During this period, multiple banking companies offer additional promotions, which range from more discounts to interest-free months. In this way, We share with you all the benefits that users can enjoy these days.

On this occasion, all users of Citibanamex, BBVA, HSBC, BanCoppel, Invex and Inbursa You can enjoy an additional 10% discount on purchases over $2 thousand Mexican pesos on products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico. This process is quite simple, and you only need to follow the steps below.

Select your favorite products and make sure you have $2 thousand pesos or more in your cart.

Select one of the participating cards, either Citibanamex, BBVA, HSBC, BanCoppel, Invex or Inbursa

Finally, In the gift cards and codes section, enter the code corresponding to your bank card. These are:

Citibanamex :BNMXPD24

BBVA : BBVAPD24

HSBC : HSBCPD24

BanCoppel : BCOPPELPD24

Invex : IMCPD24

Inbursa: INBURSAPD24

That’s all, by entering the codes you can enjoy an additional 10% discount on purchases over $2 thousand pesos. This promotion is valid between July 16th and July 21st. In related topics, Amazon is giving away $200 pesos to Prime users. Likewise, these are the best discounts on video games for these days.

Author’s Note:

This is a great time to buy everything you’ve wanted in the last few months. Discounts, sales and offers are everywhere. In the case of video games, there are many titles from the last few years that are available for less than a thousand pesos.

Via: Amazon