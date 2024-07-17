There are some great ones offers on Amazon for all types of vehicles. Christened by Amazon with the name of “Prime Day“. Let’s see how to take advantage of the discounts, when they expire and all offers for your car. The offers “Prime Day” it’s a global shopping event available only for Amazon Prime members. This year, Amazon is celebrating Prime Day from 00:00 on 16 July 2024 to 23:59 on 17 July 2024.

5 Recommended Discounted Products on Amazon Prime Day for Your Car:

Quick Inflation for Cars, Motorcycles, Bikes, Balls and More . This compressor, on special offer on Amazon Prime Day, is equipped with 4 different auxiliary nozzles, the Cxy portable air compressor not only for the car, but also for the motorcycle, bicycle, soccer balls, basketball and swimming ring or other inflatable boats. The mini car compressor inflates car tires in 3 minutes, thanks to the maximum pressure of 150 PSI, motorcycle tires in less than 2 minutes and soccer balls in 1 minute.

compressor to inflate tires on sale on Amazon

Aluminum Alloy Housing for Durability and Safety (Only 1 in the market) . The mini portable tire compressor is made of extremely durable aluminum alloy housing, with 5 cooling holes and cooling fan for better heat dissipation and high durability. Cxy car compressor looks high-end luxury, plus 6 kinds of protection system built inside for safety.

LED emergency light. Cxy portable car compressor is equipped with a LED light with 3 lighting modes (light, strobe, SOS). The light can illuminate for 12 hours when fully charged. Very good when using for emergency at home or in car outside.

→ Amazon Prime Day Tire Inflator Compressor at €28.04

. Cxy portable car compressor is equipped with a LED light with 3 lighting modes (light, strobe, SOS). The light can illuminate for 12 hours when fully charged. Very good when using for emergency at home or in car outside. → Amazon Prime Day Tire Inflator Compressor at €28.04

This additive on special offer on Amazon Prime Day for AdBlue allows you to create a Urea anti-crystallizing treatment for AdBlue systems Goodyear Pro Additives: prevents the formation of crystals in the catalyst (which eliminates polluting emissions of CO and NOx) and in the injector. AdBlue is a urea solution that reacts with polluting gases to prevent excessive emissions.. To do this it must reach a temperature of 260 °C and to reach these temperatures the vehicle must reach operating temperature. On short trips, the temperature is not reached and crystals form in the catalytic converter and injector.

Urea anti-crystallizing treatment for AdBlue systems Goodyear Pro Additives . Specially designed to disperse, dissolve and remove substances that have deposited in the injection system: pump, SCR catalyst, circuit and injector.

It promotes lower emissions of pollutants from the exhaust, contributing to compliance with EURO regulations and thus protecting our health.

Prevents crystal formation. Avoid future costs by keeping the SCR catalyst and AdBlue injection circuit clean.

→ AdBlue Additive 250ml at €9.66 on Amazon

. Prevents crystal formation. Avoid future costs by keeping the SCR catalyst and AdBlue injection circuit clean. → AdBlue Additive 250ml at €9.66 on Amazon

This is a precious accessory, on special offer on Amazon Prime Day, that you cannot miss. From the company that created the world’s first smart charger : cutting-edge technology tested and used by over 40 of the most prestigious car manufacturers in the world.

: cutting-edge technology tested and used by over 40 of the most prestigious car manufacturers in the world. Reconditioning mode: RECOND mode restores dead or completely discharged batteries.

restores dead or completely discharged batteries. AGM Mode : dedicated charging program for AGM batteries to ensure faster charging time and optimize battery life.

: dedicated charging program for AGM batteries to ensure faster charging time and optimize battery life. Patented desulphation function: Unused batteries lose their power and their life is reduced due to sulfation. Pulsed current and voltage safely remove sulfate from the lead plates of the battery, restoring its health.

Integrated temperature compensation : Ensures the most efficient charging in extreme hot or cold weather conditions.

: Ensures the most efficient charging in extreme hot or cold weather conditions. Patented floating/impulse hold : makes the charger suitable for long-term battery maintenance.

: makes the charger suitable for long-term battery maintenance. Connect and forget : fast and fully automatic charging programs. You just select the program with the Mode button and let the charger do the rest.

: fast and fully automatic charging programs. You just select the program with the Mode button and let the charger do the rest. Safe and easy to use : Splash and dust proof, short circuit proof and designed to protect vehicle electronic systems.

: Splash and dust proof, short circuit proof and designed to protect vehicle electronic systems. Protects sensitive equipment: unlike less sophisticated chargers, there is no need to disconnect the battery. All CTEK chargers have been specially designed so that they do not damage the electronics, overcharge or undercharge the battery.

A precious cloth, on special offer on Amazon Prime Day, which allows the body protection against hail : The water-repellent WALSER Perma Protect cover offers optimum protection against hail up to an impact speed of 70 km/h and a volume of approx. 700 mm3. Thanks to the 4 mm thick neoprene foam layer, the cover (dimensions: approx. 425x162x117 cm) absorbs the force of the hail impact as best as possible and thus protects the bonnet, roof and rear of the car.

High quality material: The robust and durable car cover has been tested under controlled conditions and consists of three layers of material that guarantee reliable puncture protection and optimal hail absorption. In addition to the 4 mm foam layer of the car cover, a water-repellent layer on the outside, the hail cover has a paint-friendly fleece inner layer that protects the vehicle from scratches and dents

Perfect fit : The car covers are made of 100% breathable and high-quality polyester and are suitable for a wide range of vehicles as hail-proof car covers (please see the information images for dimensions and the list of types of car covers). The elastic seams of the weatherproof car cover and the 3 tension straps included in the package ensure a secure and reliable hold of the hail-proof car cover

Easy assembly: The high-quality car garage cover is attached to the underside of the vehicle using a practical snap fastener and can be further secured by the 3 tension straps. When not in use, the car cover can be conveniently stored in the supplied bag which also serves as an extension of the car cover

→ Car cover to protect from hail (€91.95)

: The high-quality car garage cover is attached to the underside of the vehicle using a practical snap fastener and can be further secured by the 3 tension straps. When not in use, the car cover can be conveniently stored in the supplied bag which also serves as an extension of the car cover → Car cover to protect from hail (€91.95)

This towel, special offer on Amazon Prime Day it’s ideal for Compact SUVs . It weighs about 2.45kg, which is 2 times more than regular car covers that only have 1.2 or 1.3kg. It can be suitable for all seasons. A storage bag is included to store the cover.

Cotton Material: Made of high-strength quality material, it is durable and waterproof. The cotton material inside prevents the car from being scratched.

Multiple Protection : effectively protects your car from everything: wind, rain, snow, sun, dust, dirt, snow, industrial pollutants… it is scratch-proof and anti-freeze, also ideal against tree resin or pigeon and seagull droppings. It can be used both outside and inside.

Windproof Design – Two elastic bands on the front and 4 pairs of nylon straps for the tires help the car cover stand firmly even in windy weather. Double stitched seams increase the durability.

Side ZIP for Driver’s Seat : a zip has been reserved on the driver’s side, to be able to open the car door without having to remove or lift the car cover. Integrated mirror covers arranged .

→ Waterproof car cover (€43.99)

Amazon Prime Day Flash Deals for Your Car

All Prime members, including those who sign up for a 30-day free trial, can take advantage of these deals. Amazon also offers the ability to be notified when there are promotions on a product you want; just visit the “How to Track a Prime Day Deal” page for more information.

And what about those who aren’t subscribed to Amazon Prime? If you are not a customer Amazon Prime and you want participate to Amazon Prime Dayyou can sign up for Prime by visiting the page: Amazon Prime.