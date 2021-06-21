Amazon’s mid-season shopping holiday, Prime Day 2021, has bow begun and runs until June 22nd, so here are the best discounted items in the US and UK that get the DF seal of approval. Of course, Amazon is far from the only retailer taking part, as its competitors are launching conveniently timed “Black Friday in June” sales that happen to fall on exactly the same dates – so if you don’t like shopping with Amazon, you have some alternatives.
Here at Digital Foundry, one of our big focuses this year is on the best 4K HDR TV sales, as many people are looking to upgrade their living room setups with a shiny new TV to hopefully match your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S .
We’ve also got our own separate recommendations for the best Prime Day PC deals, so if you’re looking to upgrade your PC with new components or peripherals – or even build afresh! – then you should definitely check that out. We also have a selection of Prime Day laptop and desktop deals that’s well worth checking out if you prefer buying a full system rather than building or upgrading piecemeal.
You should also check Eurogamer’s curated selection of broader Amazon Prime Day deals, including games and games consoles.
Note: Ad blockers unfortunately remove our “where to buy” links, so if you want to see the deals please disable your ad blocker. Thank you!
Prime Day OLED TV deals
OLED TVs offer strong advantages over traditional LCD displays, including perfect blacks for technically infinite contrast, wide viewing angles, quick pixel response times and more. However, QLED sets tend to offer greater peak brightness figures than OLEDs, making them slightly better for bright rooms, and OLEDs can also exhibit permanent image retention in rare circumstances *. On balance, OLEDs advantages outweigh their weaknesses, which is why an OLED is our current top choice for gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
LG’s C1 and CX TVs are our current top recommendations, as these sets includes a lot of great gaming features like HDMI 2.1, 120fps support up to 4K, low input lag, good scaling for SD sources and support for all three major variable refresh rate standards : FreeSync, G-Sync and HDMI VRR. Combined with the excellent contrast, colors and viewing angles you’d expect from a top OLED panel, and you’re in for an absolute treat.
However, there are other great OLED sets on the market too using the same panels, including LG’s own BX and GX TVs, plus models from Sony, Vizio, Panasonic, Philips and others that offer slightly different features and performance.
Prime Day cheap 4K TV deals
We’ll finish with the final category: normal LED TVs that haven’t been enhanced with a quantum dot film. These TVs tend to be much cheaper at a given size than QLED or OLED equivalents, making them the best (and often only) choice at more reasonable budgets. Within this category, you’ll see mostly TVs built around VA panels, but there are some IPS TVs available as well. VA screens offer the best contrast and dark room performance, while IPS screens tend to offer wider viewing angles and sometimes better color reproduction.
Highlighted deal: LG’s NanoCell HDMI 2.1 TVs
The best deals we’ve spotted so far have been for LG’s NanoCell TVs, specifically the Nano86 and Nano90. Both models come with full HDMI 2.1 support, meaning you can experience 4K 120Hz gameplay on PS5, Xbox Series X or PCs with RTX 30-series or RX 6000-series graphics cards. These TVs use IPS panels to provide bright highlights, wide viewing angles and great colors, and also sport very low input lag. The downsides? Contrast is not as good as QLED or OLED sets. Still, for the money, you’re going to struggle to find anything better than this for gaming!
More discounted LG TVs
- LG 43UP81006LA 43 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (2021 Model) with Freeview Play, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney +, Google Assistant and Alexa compatible for £ 499.99
- LG 50UP81006LA 50 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (2021 Model) with Freeview Play, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney +, Google Assistant and Alexa compatible for £ 599.99
- LG 65UP77006LB 65 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (2021 Model) with Freeview Play, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney +, Google Assistant and Alexa compatible for £ 799.99
- LG 75UP77006LB 75 inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (2021 Model) with Freeview Play, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney +, Google Assistant and Alexa compatible for £ 1,099.99
Discounted Samsung TVs
Discounted Philips TVs
- Philips 43PUS7555 / 12 43-Inch TV (4K UHD TV, P5 Perfect Picture Engine, HDR 10+ Supported, Smart TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Freeview Play, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB) – Mid-Silver (2020 / 2021 Model) for £ 299.00
- Philips 50PUS7555 / 12 50-Inch TV (4K UHD TV, P5 Perfect Picture Engine, HDR 10+ Supported, Smart TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Freeview Play, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB) – Mid-Silver (2020 / 2021 Model) for £ 379.00
- Philips Ambilight 58PUS8545 / 12 58-Inch LED TV (4K UHD, P5 Engine, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, Freeview Play, Compatible with Alexa, Android TV) Mid Silver / Light Silver (2020/2021 Model) for £ 599.00
- Philips Ambilight 50PUS8545 / 12 50-Inch LED TV (4K UHD, P5 Engine, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, Freeview Play, Compatible with Alexa, Android TV) Mid Silver / Light Silver (2020/2021 Model) for £ 549.00
- Philips Ambilight 65PUS8545 / 12 65-Inch LED TV (4K UHD, P5 Engine, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, Freeview Play, Compatible with Alexa, Android TV) Light Silver / Silver Chrome (2020/2021 Model) for £ 749.00
- Philips Ambilight 70PUS7855 / 12 70-Inch LED TV (4K UHD, P5 Perfect Picture Engine, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, Alexa Built-In, Freeview Play, Saphi Smart TV) – Light-Silver (2020/2021 Model ) for £ 699.00
Discounted Panasonic TVs
- Panasonic TX-43HX600BZ 43 Inch 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Black for £ 459.00
- Panasonic TX-50HX800BZ 50 Inch 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Freeview Play (2020), Black for £ 529.00
- Panasonic TX-55HX700B 55 inch 4K HDR Android TV with Dolby Vision, Google Play and built-in Google Assistant, Black for £ 449.00
- Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ 55 Inch 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Black for £ 459.00
- Panasonic TX-58HX800BZ 58 Inch 4K Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Freeview Play (2020), Black for £ 629.00
- Panasonic TX-65HX700B 65 inch 4K HDR Android TV with Dolby Vision, Google Play and built-in Google Assistant, Black for £ 639.00
- Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV with Freeview Play (2020), Black for £ 549.00
Discounted Sony TVs
Prime Day QLED TV deals
QLED sets are another great choice at the mid to upper ends of the market, boasting wider viewing angles and better colors than a typical LED set without the possibility of burn-in exhibited by OLED TVs. That makes them a strong pairing not only for next-gen consoles, but also for the PC.
The best QLED sets on the market are made by Samsung, including this year’s QXXT series (Q95T, Q90T, Q80T and so on) and last year’s QXXR series (Q90R, Q80R, Q70R etc). Interestingly, Samsung’s 2019 TVs are all a tier lower than the 2020 models, with the Q90R’s features shifting to the Q95T and the Q70T most closely resembling the Q60R.
No QLED deals just yet …
Not sure which TV to choose? Check out our constantly-updated best 4K TV recommendations, where we’ve put a special focus on excellent HDR gaming performance on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.
Stay tuned for more deals over the next 48 hours, and be sure to let us know in the comments if you find any deals we’ve missed. You can also follow @dealsfoundry or @dealsfoundryusa on Twitter for the best tech deals as we find them – for fast-moving items like the next-gen consoles or Nvidia graphics cards, often stock is exhausted in a matter of minutes so instant notifications can be a great way to ensure you end up with the tech you want.
// For login with Facebook functionality
function appendFacebookSDK() {
window.fbAsyncInit = function () {
FB.init({
appId: ‘156247124404264’,
version: ‘v2.7’,
channelUrl: ‘/channel.html’,
status: true,
cookie: true,
xfbml: true,
oauth: true
});
};
// Load the SDK Asynchronously
(function (d) {
var js, id = ‘facebook-jssdk’, ref = d.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {
return;
}
js = d.createElement(‘script’);
js.id = id;
js.async = true;
js.onload = function () {
if (typeof runFacebookLogin == ‘function’) {
runFacebookLogin();
}
if (typeof runFacebookRegistrationLogin == ‘function’) {
runFacebookRegistrationLogin();
}
};
js.src = “https://connect.facebook.net/en_GB/all.js”;
ref.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ref);
}(document));
}
// Drop Third-Party Cookies on Consent
function dropCookies() {
!function (f, b, e, v, n, t, s) {
if (f.fbq)return;
n = f.fbq = function () {
n.callMethod ?
n.callMethod.apply(n, arguments) : n.queue.push(arguments)
};
if (!f._fbq)f._fbq = n;
n.push = n;
n.loaded = !0;
n.version = ‘2.0’;
n.queue = [];
t = b.createElement(e);
t.async = !0;
t.src = v;
s = b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t, s)
}(window,
document, ‘script’, ‘//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘560747571485047’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘738979179819818’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
appendCarbon();
}
Leave a Reply