Amazon’s mid-season shopping holiday, Prime Day 2021, has bow begun and runs until June 22nd, so here are the best discounted items in the US and UK that get the DF seal of approval. Of course, Amazon is far from the only retailer taking part, as its competitors are launching conveniently timed “Black Friday in June” sales that happen to fall on exactly the same dates – so if you don’t like shopping with Amazon, you have some alternatives.

Here at Digital Foundry, one of our big focuses this year is on the best 4K HDR TV sales, as many people are looking to upgrade their living room setups with a shiny new TV to hopefully match your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S .

We’ve also got our own separate recommendations for the best Prime Day PC deals, so if you’re looking to upgrade your PC with new components or peripherals – or even build afresh! – then you should definitely check that out. We also have a selection of Prime Day laptop and desktop deals that’s well worth checking out if you prefer buying a full system rather than building or upgrading piecemeal.

You should also check Eurogamer’s curated selection of broader Amazon Prime Day deals, including games and games consoles.

Note: Ad blockers unfortunately remove our “where to buy” links, so if you want to see the deals please disable your ad blocker. Thank you!

Prime Day OLED TV deals OLED TVs offer strong advantages over traditional LCD displays, including perfect blacks for technically infinite contrast, wide viewing angles, quick pixel response times and more. However, QLED sets tend to offer greater peak brightness figures than OLEDs, making them slightly better for bright rooms, and OLEDs can also exhibit permanent image retention in rare circumstances *. On balance, OLEDs advantages outweigh their weaknesses, which is why an OLED is our current top choice for gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X.



* Permanent image retention is very unlikely if you use your TV for more than one game or TV channel. Safeguards built into recent OLEDs reduce the brightness of static content and refresh the screen each night, so leave these features engaged. Some retailers, like John Lewis in the UK, cover accidental damage as an optional extra, including burn-in. LG’s C1 and CX TVs are our current top recommendations, as these sets includes a lot of great gaming features like HDMI 2.1, 120fps support up to 4K, low input lag, good scaling for SD sources and support for all three major variable refresh rate standards : FreeSync, G-Sync and HDMI VRR. Combined with the excellent contrast, colors and viewing angles you’d expect from a top OLED panel, and you’re in for an absolute treat. However, there are other great OLED sets on the market too using the same panels, including LG’s own BX and GX TVs, plus models from Sony, Vizio, Panasonic, Philips and others that offer slightly different features and performance.