Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost upon us once more. The two-day sale extravaganza from the mega-retailer has become a regular fixture over the last few years and frequently offers some terrific gaming deals.

But when is Amazon Prime Day 2021 and what deals can we expect? Well, that’s what we’re going to answer for you right here! And when the sale gets underway proper, we’ll be back to bring you all the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals and other top tech offers. Plus, we’ll share any sales rival retailers run over those two days.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Sources speaking to Recode suggest that Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place in June this year. While no precise date has been revealed yet, it’s expected to be towards the middle or end of the month. Last year, Prime Day moved from its usual date in July to later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. That put it close to the other big retail event of the year: Black Friday. It now looks like Amazon is trying to put more distance between the two with a change to June for Prime Day 2021. Amazon usually keeps the official date for Prime Day under wraps until nearer the time, so if it is scheduled to take place in June then we should have some more news next month. We’ll be keeping our ear to the ground and will be back to update this page as soon as the Amazon Prime Day 2021 date gets announced.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 – the deals to expect As there are still considerable issues with PS5 and Xbox Series X stock, we’re not holding out much hope for any offers on those console this year. In fairness, it would be a bit early for any massive price cuts anyway. You’d think they would be saved for Black Friday – if anything. If there’s going to be any Prime Day deals on the new consoles this year then the Xbox Series S is probably your best bet. Stock has been much easier to track down and it’s perfectly positioned to take advantage of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass strategy. That said, it’s already a much cheaper option compared to the Xbox Series X. Perhaps we’ll see it bundled with a Game Pass membership at a small discount? Then there’s the Nintendo Switch. The house of Mario has been favoring Nintendo Switch Lite offers during recent sales events and that’s where we’d expect the bigger reductions to be this Prime Day. Those expecting a deal on the standard Nintendo Switch might be disappointed. Unfortunately, it’s selling so well without any reductions that there’s really no reason for Nintendo to run any. Combined with the supply issues they’ll be wanting to get the most out of every sale. Now that could change, though, if the rumors more powerful Nintendo Switch Pro is announced in the coming weeks. Watch this space.

Last year’s best Amazon Prime Day deals It was a bit of a mixed bag last year for any Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. There were very few console bundles on offer, the majority of which didn’t really see significant reductions. Instead, it was games, accessories and PC tech where the best savings were found. As the event ran just a couple of months before PS5 and Xbox Series X / S launch there was some expectation that it could be used to sell last-gen console stock, but that didn’t exactly materialize. It seems Microsoft had already shifted the majority of its remaining Xbox One X consoles earlier on Amazon in a refurbished deal that dropped the price to £ 200. There was an Xbox One S bundle but that wasn’t very competitive when compared to the price of the Xbox One S. Meanwhile, PS4 bundles were completely absent outside of some lackluster Dualshock 4 and PS Hits pairings. Of course, the Nintendo Switch played its part in the sale and was another sought-after item over Prime Day. The highlight was a featured flash deal of a Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure for £ 314.99. After that sold out in two hours, you could also get a Switch with Animal Crossing New Horizons for £ 289.99 or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £ 299. In the US, things were a lot quieter, as it was mostly game deals that were available. The likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Fire Emblems Three Houses dropped to $ 40.