As every year, the most awaited appointment with the most famous e-commerce in the world cannot be missed, tomorrow in fact theAmazon Prime Day 2021 which will start tomorrow, Monday 21 June, at 07:00 GMT and will have a duration, as usual, of two days.

Space fans, whether these are principalities or professionals, can expect to find deals on binoculars, telescopes (for kids and not), space-themed home décor and toys, but as the search could be tricky, here’s a roundup of items on sale chosen by us and which we hope will be useful to you.

Offers are only available to people with one account Amazon Prime, registration that I remind you costs € 36 per year or € 3.99 per month, however users can try it for free for 30 days.

The best telescopes and binoculars of this Amazon Prime Day 2021

Celestron Travelscope 70

While this Celestron Travelscope 70 is not a top-tier product like the NexStar 130SLT, or even the AstroMaster 114EQ might be, it more than makes up for it with great value for money (calculating it’s now also on sale), as well as having some really interesting aspects including:

70mm refractor telescope with fully coated glass optics and lightweight frame

custom backpack included for convenient storage of your telescope and accessories

two eyepieces (20 mm and 10 mm), image diagonal erect at 45 ° and 5 × 24 finder scope

as well as much more, so if you plan to take skywatching seriously, this is a great telescope to start your journey with, and at the moment you find it on Amazon discount a € 98.

Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ

Always remaining in the Celestron field, the Powerseeker arises as a premium level, giving the skywatching experience that extra touch to be able to fully enjoy your passion, and therefore being on offer, it enters our Amazon Prime Day 2021. list.

Unlike the Travelscope 70 here we are on a completely different planet, designed to provide beginners with a telescope that combines quality, value, functionality and optical power in a small masterpiece, among the relevant specifications we find:

Optical Newton scheme;

127mm diameter;

focal length from 1000mm

in addition to a smartphone adapter to be able to photograph celestial objects directly with your device and, also in this case, on offer on Amazon a ~€ 242.

Nikon Sportstar EX

Moving on to the world of binoculars, in this Amazon Prime day 2021 we find an excellent product of Nikon, lo Sportstar EX, a binocular made with lightweight roof prisms, characterized by 8 or 10 magnification and compact and elegant bodies.

The binoculars have 25mm objective lenses in diameter, bright enough to make even the observation at dusk comfortable and engaging, moreover the multilayer coating applied to the lenses helps to make the subjects observed sharp and contrasted even in the peripheral areas.

The compact size make it easy to store them in your bag or pocket, making Sportstar EX the perfect binoculars for travel, family vacations and all outdoor activities.

At the moment you can find them on offer on Amazon to € 110 in a deal that, from my point of view, is really interesting.

Steiner Skyhawk 4.0

Obviously, this Amazon Prime day 2021 list could not be missing one of the best binoculars currently on the market, or lo Steiner Skyhawk 4.0.

This binoculars provides a clear and bright view, exact colors and precise images with high edge sharpness for exceptional performance up to close range of 2m, as well as having the8x magnification, diameter of42 mm lens, field of view at 1000 m: 125 m.

The reinforced rubber adjustments guarantee a long, comfortable and silent observation, then the grooves for the thumbs allow an excellent grip even with gloves.

The Steiner Skyhawk 4.0 also allows you to adjust the viewing distance and focus, with a simple twist of the large non-slip XL ring, as well as providing a case, rain cover and more.

Currently you can find it on offer on Amazon to ~ € 390, but rest assured it’s a purchase you won’t regret.

We’ll be updating this page during Amazon Prime Day 2021 with more offers for space fans as we see them, so don’t forget to check back periodically to see what’s new!