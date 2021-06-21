The long awaited moment has finally come: theAmazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here, and at Game Legends we want to provide you with what we think they are the best offers. A sea of products at a bargain price awaits you, but among the many discounts only a few will prove to be really advantageous.
It is easy to get caught up in the heat, if we consider that this year’s event was anticipated after the pandemic led to the last edition being held in October. The e-commerce giant, in fact, has seen fit to make us wait a month less for this year, and the day has finally arrived.
Now that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, therefore, we would like to direct you to the best offers. The event that should have taken place in July has in fact provided us with a lot of material, which we have subjected to a very rigid skimming. We will update this entry later in the day, so stay tuned.
The duration of the event will also extend to tomorrow, which has led us to ask ourselves why not opt for a less cryptic “Days”. Amazon itself is probably aware of this marketing choice undeclared, as it has (verbatim) “chosen not to” call the event that.
#PrimeDay is actually two days, which means we could add an “s” to Prime Day, but choose not to.
Prime Day, June 21 & 22.
– Amazon (@amazon) June 21, 2021
We remind you that, and we would also add appropriately, Alexa itself will provide you with some of the tips. Of course, this article will serve you the most in case you don’t have the assistant in question, but in case you know that there is also this possibility.
Now let’s move on to the actual offers, because in this case the meat in the fire certainly not lacking. Below you can find the products whose ideal time to buy, in our opinion, is right now. Without further ado, let’s analyze the first ideal offer for shopping.
Tech
Notebook
- Asus Chromebook C223 with 11.6 ″ HD Monitor, Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC: 26% discount, € 199.99 instead of € 269.00.
- HP Notebook Intel Core i7-1065G7, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 15.6 ″ FHD screen: 18% discount, € 699.99 instead of € 849.99.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, Platinum: 30% discount, € 748 instead of € 1,069.
- HP Gaming OMEN 15-dh1000sl Notebook, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD: 17% discount, € 1,499.99 instead of € 1,799.99.
- MSI GE66 Raider 10SFS-260IT 15.6 ″ Notebook FHD 300Hz, Intel I7-10875H, 32GB RAM DDR4: 16% discount, € 2,099.00 instead of € 2,499.00.
- MSI GS66 Stealth 10UE-239IT, Gaming Notebook, Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, 15.6 ″ FHD 300Hz, Intel I7-10870H, 16GB RAM DDR4: 28% discount, € 1,799.00 instead of € 2,499.99.
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Notebook, 15.6 ″ Full HD TN Display, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 512 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM: 22% discount, € 469.00 instead of € 599.99.
- HP PC 14s-dq0041nl Notebook, Intel Celeron N4020, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 600: 14% discount, € 299.99 instead of € 349.99.
Home automation and TV
Smart TV
- Samsung Crystal UHD 4K 2021 55AU8070 Smart TV 55 ” model 2021, 4K UHD, 4K processor, HDR, Wi-Fi, Black, G: 35% discount, € 549 instead of € 849.
- Xiaomi Mi P1 50 “Smart TV, UHD, no Frame, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Dolby Vision, MEMC, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Black, Class G: 20% discount, € 479.90 instead of € 599.90.
- Hisense Smart TV 50U71QF ULED Ultra HD 4K 50 ″, HDR10 +, Dolby Atmos, Full Array Local Dimming, Alexa, Tuner DVB-T2 / S2 HEVC Main10, Class G: 13% discount, € 479 instead of € 549.
Cameras
Audio Accessories
- Jabra Elite 75t earphones: 45% discount, € 99 instead of 179,99 €.
- Sennheiser HD 599 headphones: 45% discount, € 99 instead of 179,99 €.
- HyperX HX-HSCF-BK Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headphones: 6% discount, € 131.96 instead of € 139.99.
- Logitech G635 Gaming Headphones, RGB Wired: 48% discount, € 79.99 instead of € 154.99.
- USB Wired Razer Kraken Gaming Headphones: 43% discount, € 39.99 instead of € 69.99.
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker, up to 10 hours of battery life: 60% discount, € 39.99 instead of € 99.99.
Microphones
Mouse
- Corsair M65 ELITE RGB Optical Gaming Mouse, 18000 DPI, RGB LED Backlight, Weight Adjustment: 43% discount, € 39.95 instead of € 69.99.
- Logitech G502 HERO Special Edition Gaming Mouse, HERO 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Adjustable Weights, 11 Programmable Buttons: 38% discount, € 34.98 instead of 56,33 €.
- Razer DeathAdder V2 USB Gaming Mouse, Optical Focus Sensor + 20K DPI, Speedflex Cable, 8 Programmable Buttons, RGB Chroma Lighting: 38% discount, € 49.98 instead of € 79.99.
- Amz Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse, Bluetooth / 2.4 GHz, USB Unifying Mini Receiver, 1000 DPI Laser Tracking, 5 Buttons: 52% discount, € 44.99 instead of 92,99 €.
Keyboards
- Corsair K65 Rapidfire RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Cherry MX Speed, Multicolor RGB Backlit, Italian QWERTY: 35% discount, € 97.99 instead of 149,99 €.
- Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, RGB Backlit Keys, 9 Programmable G-Keys, Dual ARX Technology Displays, American QWERTY: 52% discount, € 99.98 instead of € 208.99.
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Gaming Keyboard, Detachable Type-C Cable, 100 Million Keystrokes, US International Layout: 40% discount, € 89.99 instead of € 149.99.
Leave a Reply