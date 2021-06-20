Amazon Prime Day 2021, the selection of the best offers on joypads for PS4, Xbox, Xbox Series X | S, Android, iOS and PC.

Our selection of the best deals on joypads for theAmazon Prime Day 2021, the two-day discount that will end on Tuesday 22 June at 23:59 and guarantees the lowest Amazon prices for all of 2021. Here the official event page which is obviously not limited to discounts on technology. The Prime Day discounts they are obviously reserved for members of the Prime service. Registration costs 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month, but can be activated in free trial for 30 days, as long as you have not already been registered for the service previously. With this subscription you can take advantage of discounts, including those of Prime Day, as well as free deliveries on Prime products, dedicated promotions, the basic Amazon Music service with 2 million songs and Prime Video for streaming series and movies.

The best deals on joypads We have chosen some of the most attractive joypads from the Amazon Prime Day 2021 offers, starting with the luxurious Razer Kishi for iOS devices, to arrive at affordable controllers for Xbox and Xbox Series X | S, for PlayStation 4 as well as, with MOGA support included, for Android devices, for Cloud Gaming and for PCs.

Razer Kishi iOS Discount of 20 euros on the already reduced price of a great ergonomic wireless controller that allows you to play without problems with most iOS devices. It promises low latency and can be recharged from the device. Also, when connected directly, it guarantees instant command response. Razer Kishi data sheet Platforms: iPhone, iPad

iPhone, iPad Dimensions: 13.4 x 9.5 x 3.7 cm

13.4 x 9.5 x 3.7 cm Weight: 159 grams

159 grams Price: € 89.99 on Amazon

PowerA wired for Xbox console Discount of 7 euros for a controller dedicated to Microsoft consoles that guarantees good quality and all the necessary equipment including share button, audio jack, double motor for vibration and programming function. PowerA datasheet for Xbox consoles Platforms: Xbox and Xbox Series X | S

Xbox and Xbox Series X | S Dimensions: 15.6 x 10.7 x 6.5 cm

15.6 x 10.7 x 6.5 cm Weight: 250 grams

250 grams Price: € 32.99 on Amazon

PowerA Fightpad wired for PlayStation 4 Discount of 17 euros for a joypad like the previous one under official license, this time for PlayStation 4, inspired by the Sega Saturn controller, with 6 buttons arranged in the arcade style. It also includes a toggle to customize D-Pad and side buttons in seconds. PowerA data sheet for PlayStation 4 Platforms: PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Dimensions: 15.46 x 8.86 x 3.69 cm

15.46 x 8.86 x 3.69 cm Weight: 178 grams

178 grams Price: € 37.99 on Amazon

PowerA Bluetooth MOGA XP5-X We go up to 35 euros discount for a joypad with MOGA support that allows you to hook an Android device directly to the controller. But it can also be used on a PC and to play directly in the Cloud. PowerA datasheet for Android and PC Platforms: Android and PC

Android and PC Dimensions: 15.4 x 10.5 x 6.4 cm

15.4 x 10.5 x 6.4 cm Weight: 526 Grams (with MOGA support)

526 Grams (with MOGA support) Price: € 40.99 on Amazon