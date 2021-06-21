Our selection of the best gaming mouse deals forAmazon Prime Day 2021, the two-day discount that will end on Tuesday 22 June at 23:59 and guarantees the lowest Amazon prices for all of 2021. Here the official event page which is obviously not limited to discounts on technology. The Prime Day discounts they are obviously reserved for members of the Prime service. Registration costs 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month, but can be activated in free trial for 30 days, as long as you have not already been registered for the service previously. With this subscription you can take advantage of discounts, including those of Prime Day, as well as free deliveries on Prime products, dedicated promotions, the basic Amazon Music service with 2 million songs and Prime Video for streaming series and movies.

Amazon Prime Day 2021, the best offers on gaming mice Gaming mice are another strong point of the Amazon offers among which we have chosen different excellences, in some cases looking at the accuracy of the sensor or the number of DPUs, record-breaking in the case of the excellent Logitech G PRo, and in others looking at the weight. reduced, very low for the Cooler Master MM710, or to the novelty, as in the case of the valid and robust OMEN Vector Wiress that we reviewed a few days ago.

Logitech G PRO In discount of over 27 euros, the Logitech G PRO combines wireless connectivity with very low latency with a decidedly low weight in relation to the type. It also boasts an ultra-high definition sensor and interchangeable proprietary switches. Logitech G PRO data sheet

Typology: ambidextrous

HERO 25K Switch: Interchangeable GX (main keys)

80 grams Connectivity: Wireless USB / Wired USB

from 100 to 25,600 dpi Max acceleration: 40G

400 IPS Polling: 1000 Hz (1 ms)

Razer Basilisk V2 Net discount of 20 euros for a great wired mouse designed for high-speed gaming. It combines a 20,000 dpi sensor with a super-fast maximum tracking speed of 650 inches per second. Razer Basilisk V2

Typology: right-handed

Razer Focus + 20k Switch: 70 million click optical switches (main keys)

92 grams Connectivity: Wired USB

from 100 to 20,000 dpi Max acceleration: 50G

650 IPS Polling: 1000 Hz (1 ms)

Cooler Master MM710 With one discount of 8 euros on a price already in sharp decline, the Cooler Master MM710 is very attractive for those looking for a simple mouse, but capable of combining a good sensor with a weight of just 53 grams, perfect for those with a surgical hand. Cooler Master MM710 data sheet

Typology: right-handed

PixArt PAW3389 Switch: 20 million click Omron switch (main keys)

53 grams Connectivity: Wired USB

400 to 16,000 dpi Max acceleration: 50G

400 IPS Polling: 1000 Hz (1 ms)

Corsair Dark Core RGB PRO SE Wireless Let’s go back to a wireless mouse, in discount of over 30 euros, which features a high definition sensor, a good tracking speed, double polling mode and a considerable autonomy. But it has a considerable weight which makes it suitable for those who prefer well placed mice. Corsair Dark Core RGB PRO SE Wireless data sheet

Typology: right-handed

PixArt PAW3392 Switch: 50 million click Omron switch (main keys)

142 grams Connectivity: Wireless USB / Wired USB

400 to 18,000 dpi Max acceleration: 50G

450 IPS Polling: 1000/2000 Hz (1/2 ms)

