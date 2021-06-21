Amazon Prime Day 2021, our selection of the best deals on gaming mice
Our selection of the best gaming mouse deals forAmazon Prime Day 2021, the two-day discount that will end on Tuesday 22 June at 23:59 and guarantees the lowest Amazon prices for all of 2021. Here the official event page which is obviously not limited to discounts on technology.
The Prime Day discounts they are obviously reserved for members of the Prime service. Registration costs 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month, but can be activated in free trial for 30 days, as long as you have not already been registered for the service previously. With this subscription you can take advantage of discounts, including those of Prime Day, as well as free deliveries on Prime products, dedicated promotions, the basic Amazon Music service with 2 million songs and Prime Video for streaming series and movies.
Amazon Prime Day 2021, the best offers on gaming mice
Gaming mice are another strong point of the Amazon offers among which we have chosen different excellences, in some cases looking at the accuracy of the sensor or the number of DPUs, record-breaking in the case of the excellent Logitech G PRo, and in others looking at the weight. reduced, very low for the Cooler Master MM710, or to the novelty, as in the case of the valid and robust OMEN Vector Wiress that we reviewed a few days ago.
Logitech G PRO
In discount of over 27 euros, the Logitech G PRO combines wireless connectivity with very low latency with a decidedly low weight in relation to the type. It also boasts an ultra-high definition sensor and interchangeable proprietary switches.
Logitech G PRO data sheet
-
- Typology: ambidextrous
- Sensor: HERO 25K
- Switch: Interchangeable GX (main keys)
- Weight: 80 grams
- Connectivity: Wireless USB / Wired USB
- Sensitivity: from 100 to 25,600 dpi
- Max acceleration: 40G
- Max tracking: 400 IPS
- Polling: 1000 Hz (1 ms)
- Price: € 89.99 on Amazon
Razer Basilisk V2
Net discount of 20 euros for a great wired mouse designed for high-speed gaming. It combines a 20,000 dpi sensor with a super-fast maximum tracking speed of 650 inches per second.
Razer Basilisk V2
-
- Typology: right-handed
- Sensor: Razer Focus + 20k
- Switch: 70 million click optical switches (main keys)
- Weight: 92 grams
- Connectivity: Wired USB
- Sensitivity: from 100 to 20,000 dpi
- Max acceleration: 50G
- Max tracking: 650 IPS
- Polling: 1000 Hz (1 ms)
- Price: € 49.99 on Amazon
Cooler Master MM710
With one discount of 8 euros on a price already in sharp decline, the Cooler Master MM710 is very attractive for those looking for a simple mouse, but capable of combining a good sensor with a weight of just 53 grams, perfect for those with a surgical hand.
Cooler Master MM710 data sheet
-
- Typology: right-handed
- Sensor: PixArt PAW3389
- Switch: 20 million click Omron switch (main keys)
- Weight: 53 grams
- Connectivity: Wired USB
- Sensitivity: 400 to 16,000 dpi
- Max acceleration: 50G
- Max tracking: 400 IPS
- Polling: 1000 Hz (1 ms)
- Price: € 35.99 on Amazon
Corsair Dark Core RGB PRO SE Wireless
Let’s go back to a wireless mouse, in discount of over 30 euros, which features a high definition sensor, a good tracking speed, double polling mode and a considerable autonomy. But it has a considerable weight which makes it suitable for those who prefer well placed mice.
Corsair Dark Core RGB PRO SE Wireless data sheet
-
- Typology: right-handed
- Sensor: PixArt PAW3392
- Switch: 50 million click Omron switch (main keys)
- Weight: 142 grams
- Connectivity: Wireless USB / Wired USB
- Sensitivity: 400 to 18,000 dpi
- Max acceleration: 50G
- Max tracking: 450 IPS
- Polling: 1000/2000 Hz (1/2 ms)
- Price: € 78.99 on Amazon
OMEN Vector Wireless
Fresh from the factory, and already in discount of almost 15 euros, the OMEN Vector Wireless is an option inspired by popular mice, combining high-quality Omron switches with a precise low-power sensor that contributes to an impressive 180 hours of battery life.
OMEN Vector Wireless data sheet
-
- Typology: right-handed
- Sensor: PixArt PAW3335 wireless sensor
- Switch: Omron 50 million clicks (main keys)
- Weight: 80 grams
- Connectivity: Wireless USB / Wired USB
- Sensitivity: from 100 to 16,000 dpi
- Max acceleration: 40G
- Max tracking: 400 ips
- Polling: settings for 1,2,4 and 8 milliseconds
- Price: € 55.99 on Amazon
