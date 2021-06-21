Amazon Prime Day 2021, our selection of the best deals on gaming keyboards
Our selection of the best deals on gaming keyboards forAmazon Prime Day 2021, the two-day discount that will end on Tuesday 22 June at 23:59 and guarantees the lowest Amazon prices for all of 2021. Here the official event page which is obviously not limited to discounts on technology.
The Prime Day discounts they are obviously reserved for members of the Prime service. Registration costs 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month, but can be activated in free trial for 30 days, as long as you have not already been registered for the service previously. With this subscription you can take advantage of discounts, including those of Prime Day, as well as free deliveries on Prime products, dedicated promotions, the basic Amazon Music service with 2 million songs and Prime Video for streaming series and movies.
Amazon Prime Day 2021, the best deals on gaming keyboards
This Amazon Prime Day 2021 also leaves ample room for discounts on gaming keyboards that include some of the models we prefer. Among these are the excellent and light Razer Huntman with Razer optical keys, in addition to the excellent Razer BlackWidow V3, among other things at a net discount in a very particular version. Halfway through the selection we find the multimedia queen G910 Orion Spectrum followed by the elegant HyperX Alloy Origins Core and the indestructible and evergreen Corsair K65 Rapidfire RGB.
Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition
In discount of over 60 euros, the TKL Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition keyboard is among the lightest in circulation and is easy to carry even thanks to the possibility of detaching the USB Type-C cable.
Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition specs
- Typology: TKL
- Switch: Razer linear optics
- Weight: 500 grams
- Connectivity: Detachable USB Type-C
- Polling: 1000 Hz
- Price: € 89.99 on Amazon
Razer BlackWidow V3
Effective discount of 35 euros on a decidedly particular version of the Razer BlackWidow V3, all pink, equipped with a comfortable palm rest and characterized by double-injected ABS keys that do not fade with time.
Razer BlackWidow V3
- Typology: complete with ABS Doubleshot keys and multimedia wheel
- Switch: Razer green mechanics
- Weight: 1280 grams
- Connectivity: USB
- Polling: 1000 Hz
- Price: € 99.99 on Amazon
G910 Orion Spectrum
Effective discount of 35 euros for a maximum weight of gaming keyboards, in all senses seen 1500 grams which however include Arx technology for a second screen, additional programmable keys, full set of multimedia keys, complete with a large wheel.
G910 Orion Spectrum data sheet
- Typology: complete with programmable keys and ARX display support
- Switch: Romer-G mechanics
- Weight: 1500 grams
- Connectivity: USB
- Polling: ND
- Price: € 104.99 on Amazon
HyperX Alloy Origins Core
Discount of 23 euros for a small, elegant and overall light keyboard, without USB ports but with a remarkable overall quality and characterized by a very pleasant tactile feedback aluminum.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core data sheet
- Typology: TKL
- Switch: HyperX mechanics
- Weight: 900 grams
- Connectivity: Detachable USB Type-C
- Polling: 1000 Hz
- Price: € 86.99 on Amazon
Corsair K65 Rapidfire RGB
Discount of over 40 euros for a sturdy brushed aluminum keyboard which, like all the series to which it belongs, guarantees an almost record-breaking strength. It also benefits from WASD shaped keys that are recognizable to the touch.
Corsair K65 Rapidfire RGB data sheet
- Typology: TKL
- Switch: Cherry MX Speed mechanics
- Weight: 860 grams
- Connectivity: USB
- Polling: 1000 Hz
- Price: € 97.99 on Amazon
