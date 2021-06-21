Our selection of the best deals on gaming keyboards forAmazon Prime Day 2021, the two-day discount that will end on Tuesday 22 June at 23:59 and guarantees the lowest Amazon prices for all of 2021. Here the official event page which is obviously not limited to discounts on technology.

The Prime Day discounts they are obviously reserved for members of the Prime service. Registration costs 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month, but can be activated in free trial for 30 days, as long as you have not already been registered for the service previously. With this subscription you can take advantage of discounts, including those of Prime Day, as well as free deliveries on Prime products, dedicated promotions, the basic Amazon Music service with 2 million songs and Prime Video for streaming series and movies.