Amazon Prime Day 2021, the best deals on gaming headsets Among the discounts of the Amazon Prime Day initiative there is certainly no shortage of gaming headsets that include some of the most popular models in circulation, starting with the legendary Razer Kraken that boast a very high price / quality ratio. Following is also the Razer Kraken Ultimate version, similar in aesthetics and equipment but more robust and equipped with a microphone with noise cancellation. However, they are heavier unlike the much lighter Cooler Master MH752, among other foldable ones, which share the dual USB connectivity and 3.5 mm jack with the evergreen HyperX Cloud II and the enveloping Logitech G635.

Razer Kraken Discount of 27 euros on one of the best-selling headphones around, thanks to the combination of overall quality and price. Among other things, they are rather light, despite the earphones infused with cooling gel. Razer Kraken data sheet

Typology: circumaural

circumaural Platforms: PS4, PC

PS4, PC Driver: 50 mm

50 mm Weight: 275 grams

275 grams Connectivity: 3.5 mm wired jack

3.5 mm wired jack Microphone: retractable

retractable Price: € 52.99 on Amazon

Razer Kraken Ultimate Discount of over 30 euros on a model similar to the previous one, including refrigerant gel, but more robust, thanks to the steel and aluminum structure. It also benefits from a noise-canceling microphone, but has a much greater weight that can be heard during prolonged gaming sessions. Razer Kraken Ultimate data sheet

Typology: circumaural

circumaural Platforms: PC

PC Driver: 50 mm

50 mm Weight: 390 grams

390 grams Connectivity: Wired USB

Wired USB Microphone: retractable with noise cancellation

retractable with noise cancellation Price: € 88.99 on Amazon

Cooler Master MH752 We go down to 10 euro discount, however effective and more than welcome, on a pair of headphones that are also designed to be transported thanks to the foldable structure and the low weight of 250 grams. They also enjoy dual connectivity, making them compatible with a large number of devices. Cooler Master MH752 data sheet

Typology: folding circumaural

folding circumaural Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch, smartphone

PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch, smartphone Driver: 40 mm

40 mm Weight: 250 grams

250 grams Connectivity: USB / 3.5mm jack wired

USB / 3.5mm jack wired Microphone: folding

folding Price: € 78.99 on Amazon

Hyperx Cloud II Discount of almost 20 euros for a model that combines the quality of HyperX headphones with an external controller, 7.1 surround hardware, dual connectivity and 53mm drivers. Cooler Master MH752 data sheet

Typology: folding circumaural

folding circumaural Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox, Mac, smartphone

PC, PS4, Xbox, Mac, smartphone Driver: 53 mm

53 mm Weight: 275 grams

275 grams Connectivity: USB / 3.5mm jack wired

USB / 3.5mm jack wired Microphone: folding

folding Price: € 67.99 on Amazon