Amazon Prime Day 2021, our selection of the best deals on gaming headsets for PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch and mobile
Our selection of the best deals on gaming headsets forAmazon Prime Day 2021, the two-day discount that will end on Tuesday 22 June at 23:59 and guarantees the lowest Amazon prices throughout 2021. Here the official event page which is obviously not limited to discounts on technology.
The Prime Day discounts they are obviously reserved for members of the Prime service. Registration costs 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month, but can be activated in free trial for 30 days, as long as you have not already been registered for the service previously. With this subscription you can take advantage of discounts, including those of Prime Day, as well as free deliveries on Prime products, dedicated promotions, the basic Amazon Music service with 2 million songs and Prime Video for streaming series and movies.
Amazon Prime Day 2021, the best deals on gaming headsets
Among the discounts of the Amazon Prime Day initiative there is certainly no shortage of gaming headsets that include some of the most popular models in circulation, starting with the legendary Razer Kraken that boast a very high price / quality ratio. Following is also the Razer Kraken Ultimate version, similar in aesthetics and equipment but more robust and equipped with a microphone with noise cancellation. However, they are heavier unlike the much lighter Cooler Master MH752, among other foldable ones, which share the dual USB connectivity and 3.5 mm jack with the evergreen HyperX Cloud II and the enveloping Logitech G635.
Razer Kraken
Discount of 27 euros on one of the best-selling headphones around, thanks to the combination of overall quality and price. Among other things, they are rather light, despite the earphones infused with cooling gel.
Razer Kraken data sheet
-
- Typology: circumaural
- Platforms: PS4, PC
- Driver: 50 mm
- Weight: 275 grams
- Connectivity: 3.5 mm wired jack
- Microphone: retractable
- Price: € 52.99 on Amazon
Razer Kraken Ultimate
Discount of over 30 euros on a model similar to the previous one, including refrigerant gel, but more robust, thanks to the steel and aluminum structure. It also benefits from a noise-canceling microphone, but has a much greater weight that can be heard during prolonged gaming sessions.
Razer Kraken Ultimate data sheet
-
- Typology: circumaural
- Platforms: PC
- Driver: 50 mm
- Weight: 390 grams
- Connectivity: Wired USB
- Microphone: retractable with noise cancellation
- Price: € 88.99 on Amazon
Cooler Master MH752
We go down to 10 euro discount, however effective and more than welcome, on a pair of headphones that are also designed to be transported thanks to the foldable structure and the low weight of 250 grams. They also enjoy dual connectivity, making them compatible with a large number of devices.
Cooler Master MH752 data sheet
-
- Typology: folding circumaural
- Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch, smartphone
- Driver: 40 mm
- Weight: 250 grams
- Connectivity: USB / 3.5mm jack wired
- Microphone: folding
- Price: € 78.99 on Amazon
Hyperx Cloud II
Discount of almost 20 euros for a model that combines the quality of HyperX headphones with an external controller, 7.1 surround hardware, dual connectivity and 53mm drivers.
Cooler Master MH752 data sheet
-
- Typology: folding circumaural
- Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox, Mac, smartphone
- Driver: 53 mm
- Weight: 275 grams
- Connectivity: USB / 3.5mm jack wired
- Microphone: folding
- Price: € 67.99 on Amazon
Logitech G635
We come to one discount of almost 45 euros on the wraparound Logitech G635, compatible with a lot of devices, equipped with dual connectivity, equipped with proprietary drivers and further enhanced by the DTS: X 2 surround certification. They also stand out for the microphone, but have an important weight of 344 grams. Discount of almost 45 euros, compatibility with a lot of devices, considerable weight.
Logitech G635 datasheet
-
- Typology: circumaural with DTS: X 2.0
- Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch, Mac, smartphone
- Driver: Pro-G 50 mm
- Weight: 344 grams
- Connectivity: USB / 3.5mm jack wired
- Microphone: foldable / retractable
- Price: € 79.99 on Amazon
