The offers Amazon Prime Day 2021 of ASUS also include significant discounts for the two motherboards ASUS ROG STRIX B550-E GAMING and ASUS TUF GAMING B550-PLUS (WI-FI).

Both are compatible with both the latest Ryzen 5000 processors and the previous generation Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 3000 processors.

There ASUS ROG STRIX B550-E GAMING, in discount of 20 euros, is a luxury model of the intermediate series of motherboards for Ryzen processors and enjoys a PCIe 4.0 interface, in combination with the Ryzen 5000 processors, also sporting a 2.5 Gb LAN port, integrated Wi-Fi 6 and HDMI 2.1 output to take advantage of Vega integrated graphics processors.

There ASUS TUF GAMING B550-PLUS (WI-FI), in discount of 35 euros, obviously does not lack support for PCIe 4.0, standard for B550 and X570 motherboards, and a 2.5 Gb LAN with integrated Wi-Fi 6. It also benefits from 8 + 2-stage power supply to ensure support for all Ryzen processors. However, he gives up lighting and puts aside the luxury of the Strix for a lower price.

Amazon Prime Day ends at 11:59 pm on Tuesday 22 June and guarantees lower Amazon prices throughout 2021. official event page which is obviously not limited to discounts on technology.

The Prime Day discounts they are obviously reserved for members of the Prime service. Registration costs 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month, but can be activated in free trial for 30 days, as long as you have not already been registered for the service previously. With this subscription you can take advantage of discounts, including those of Prime Day, as well as free deliveries on Prime products, dedicated promotions, the basic Amazon Music service with 2 million songs and Prime Video for streaming series and movies.